In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 February to 21 February 2025.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
83,6901
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
18/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
83,1999
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
19/02/2025
FR0010313833
7000
80,2947
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
20/02/2025
FR0010313833
5000
80,6653
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
21/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
81,8063
XPAR
TOTAL
22 500
81,5923
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
