Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 February to 21 February 2025.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 83,6901 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 83,1999 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/02/2025 FR0010313833 7000 80,2947 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/02/2025 FR0010313833 5000 80,6653 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 81,8063 XPAR TOTAL 22 500 81,5923

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225502041/en/

Contacts:

Arkema