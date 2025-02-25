Avant Technologies Reaches Global Development and Licensing Deal with Partner, Ainnova Tech, Ahead of FDA Meetings

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the companies have agreed to expand the territory for Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the joint venture formed by both companies. In an addendum to the December 2024 Joint Venture Agreement between Avant and Ainnova, AAC's territory now includes a global license to develop and market Ainnova's "technology portfolio."

The partnership was formed to advance and commercialize Ainnova's portfolio, including its Vision AI platform and its proprietary versatile retinal camera technology. Vision AI is a cutting-edge, AI-driven platform that can detect diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases, as well as diseases unrelated to the retina like cardiovascular disease, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, fatty liver diseases, and chronic kidney disease with high accuracy and speed using retinal scans. Meanwhile, Ainnova's next-generation versatile retinal cameras are seamlessly integrated with Vision AI for precise retinal scans.

Under the amended agreement, Ainnova's Vision AI software, combined with its retinal cameras, will offer AAC SaaS + retinal camera commercialization opportunities with opticians and eye care centers worldwide.

Avant has broadened its territory, through the joint venture, ahead of Ainnova's meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prepare for a planned FDA clinical trial with its Vision AI platform. Ainnova will begin by requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA for guidance on the clinical testing needed for its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy, which will culminate with an FDA 510(k) submission to obtain clearance from the FDA to market its technology.

For Avant, the presubmission meeting will help define a precise budget for the strategic partnership's entire FDA process, and the success of Ainnova's interactions with the FDA are paramount to AAC marketing the technology portfolio in the United States.

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI - our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

