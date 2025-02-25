Troy, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), a leading provider of telecommunications, smart city, and energy solutions, is excited to announce its official rebranding as 0Wire (pronounced "Zero-Wire").

The transition to the 0Wire brand marks a pivotal milestone in the company's evolution. CEO Erik Levitt, in his recent appearance on the Stock Day Media podcast, remarked, "We're going to be operating under the name 0Wire. We feel that that's the name that best represents our Everything Wireless Telecom + Energy strategy."

The company's Everything Wireless Telecom + Energy strategy integrates Over-the-Top Technologies (OTT), Mobility, Fixed Wireless, Smart City solutions, and Renewable Energy Generation.

Recent Acquisitions Fuel Growth

As part of its growth strategy, 0Wire acquired Endstream Communications and 1stPoint Communications and their subsidiaries from Hammer on November 1, 2024. These acquisitions provide the operational platform for 0Wire's OTT, mobility, and fixed wireless services while supporting its smart city initiatives.

Levitt noted, "Our markets are strategically important for a variety of factors, including the availability of our opportunity. We feel quite strongly that the future is serving the underserved, and that's where we can make the most impact on the market. So, we've already announced the Eastern Caribbean, Jamaica, Sri Lanka. In the United States, we're looking at markets such as central Colorado, central California, and of course, our traditional home state of Alabama where we've already seen deployments in both Madison County and Limestone County."

CEO Discusses 0Wire's Vision on the Stock Day Media Podcast

Levitt recently appeared on the Stock Day Media podcast to discuss 0Wire's ambitious strategies. During the interview, Levitt shared the company's groundbreaking approach to 5G deployment:

"We truly believe that the biggest challenge of 5G deployment is not the lack of available spectrum, nor the lack of available equipment, but rather the lack of a ubiquitous platform to deploy that equipment. Imagine a platform where any operator anywhere in the world can pick the coordinates of their desired radio location in an easy-to-use website. Just point and click. Then they could either collate their equipment using standardized deployment, or they could take a slice of our network and be up and running within days or weeks rather than taking months or years."

Levitt's vision emphasizes 0Wire's mission to simplify 5G deployment and provide an unparalleled turnkey solution for operators worldwide.

Key Achievements and Future Plans

0Wire has made significant strides across its five strategic pillars:

Fixed Wireless Expansion : Following the launch of its first fixed wireless network in northern Alabama in 2023, the company plans to build its next fixed wireless market in the U.S. in 2025.

Smart City Initiatives : The successful pilot of smart poles and Apollo smart lights in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2024 has set the stage for additional projects, including a second smart lighting initiative in Sri Lanka and a U.S.-based pilot scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.

Renewable Energy : 0Wire intends to launch its first solar energy deployments in 2025, subject to securing necessary financing.

Mobility : Plans are underway to roll out the company's first mobile network in Dominica in 2025.

OTT Business Growth: 0Wire continues to see robust growth in its OTT offerings, particularly in the messaging market, where it is recognized as a leader.

Rebranding Milestones and Corporate Goals

The rebranding process involves regulatory filings with the Secretary of State of Wyoming and Nevada as well as comments from FINRA. Additionally, 0Wire is undergoing a comprehensive audit of its fiscal years 2023 and 2024, with plans to achieve full reporting status and potentially upgrade to the OTC QB tier during the fiscal year.

Looking Ahead

0Wire is poised for an ambitious 2025, with plans to expand its reach in the United States, the ECTel region, and Sri Lanka while driving growth across its business sectors. The company's investments in cutting-edge wireless and energy technologies underscore its dedication to creating a more connected and sustainable future.

