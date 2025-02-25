The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spanish construction industry was estimated to expand in real terms by 2% in 2024 and register an average annual growth of 3% from 2025 to 2028, supported by public and private sector investments in the transport, renewable energy, housing, and industrial sectors, coupled with a financial support from the European Union (EU) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

In September 2024, the Spanish government updated its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for the 2023-2030 period. As per the new plan, the government aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 32%, compared to 1990 levels, by 2030. It also targets to improve energy efficiency by 43% and reach a 50% energy independence by 2030. The new plan also aims to have renewables account for 81% of the total power mix and cover 48% of the final energy consumption by 2030.

In terms of capacity, Spain targets a total solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity of 76GW, wind power capacity of 62GW, 22.5GW of electricity storage, and 12GW of renewable hydrogen by 2030. The plan also aims to produce 20TWh of biogas and reach 5.5 million of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. According to the government estimates, a total of EUR308 billion ($326.5 billion) should be invested over the period of 2021-2030 to reach these targets.

In a significant boost to the construction industry's output, the Spanish rail operator Adif and its high-speed subsidiary, Adif AV, announced in September 2024 that they will invest EUR24.1 billion ($25.5 billion) on railway infrastructure development over the period of 2022-2026. More than half of this amount, equivalent to EUR12.1 billion ($12.8 billion), will be spent on modernizing traditional rail, suburban and freight lines. Main works include renewal of signaling, electrification and communication systems, along with the reconstruction of logistics hubs in key transport areas like Vicalvaro, Valladolid and Fuente de San Luis

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Spain, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector.

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2670dq

