"The ADB (Asian Development Bank) says Asia-Pacific requires an annual investment of US$1.7 trillion until at least 2030 to sustain growth and offset emissions, with a significant portion of this investment being directed right here in China. Even without considering climate change mitigation efforts there's a base investment of US$1.5 trillion necessary every year for infrastructure development, modernization and poverty reduction. The cement limestone produced by this project will support concrete demand through 2035 and potentially beyond," noted Mr. Anton Botha, Chief Operating Officer at Talisman Infrastructure Partners. "China produces approximately 2 billion tons of cement each year, contributing approximately 2% of global CO2 emissions, so the Central Government has implemented several policies to reduce these emissions. Upstream initiatives include closing outdated, inefficient facilities and adopting new technologies, such as advanced material mixes and operational improvements at sites like the Jade Valley joint-venture," said Mr. Lindberg. He added, "Access to high-quality reserves like ours helps, and so does being strategically located in the middle of a huge infrastructure market. The big systemic reductions mandated in CO2 emissions throughout the cement supply chain are well on track in China. The country leads in sustainable global patent applications for low-emission cement and clinker tech, they're setting records, and we're proud to contribute in reducing the industry's greenhouse gas emissions while creating jobs, and boosting the economy, productivity and infrastructure capacity."

The joint-venture enjoys several key benefits: An established 23 year history in the Jade Valley limestone mine concessions, sizeable components of the vast Jiu Ding quarry complex of Henan province; Rigorous multi-disciplinary evaluations determine the project will produce 39m tons of net material over a 10 year period; Leveraging local policy incentives on fuel and labor to compress costs, and deploying state-of-the-art production initiatives and tech, the project will operate at some of the most competitive levels nationwide.

"We see our grassroots strategy, meaning our direct investments in private infrastructure assets, continuing to appeal as an alternative to traditional public securities and financial markets. Around the world interest rates have increased as inflation has reared its head, and generally higher interest rates act as a dampener on businesses and economies. Yet at the same time most private investors are also faced with property and stock markets already at high or record high valuations. So these lofty markets look particularly susceptible to news headlines about tariffs or trade wars, or inflation picking up again, or central bank rate moves or bond vigilantes or macroeconomic data. However for us, nearly all our infrastructure incomes are fully safeguarded; thanks to contracted inflation indexation the prices paid by users of infrastructure assets go up in-line with inflation. And on this project the demand for our material is assured, because whether its building power plants, municipal plants, property or AI data centers, literally anything built is built of cement, and China's easily the biggest global consumer, yesterday, today and for the rest of the century." explained Mr. Lindberg. He continued, "With emerging needs for critical infrastructure all over Asia and Greater China planned out to 2050 we strongly believe appeal for our roster of essential, tangible businesses producing physical transactions in predictable non-cyclical industries will only increase in popularity, leading our asset values to rise in tandem."

Talisman Infrastructure Partners is a Hong Kong-based engineering and infrastructure consultancy, specializing in the Power, Transport, Construction and Utilities sectors. We have grown our advisory practice to become a proprietary owner and operator of infrastructure assets throughout Asia-Pacific. Our successful track record in the region is complimented by a pragmatic approach to sustainability, often exceeding applicable UN Sustainability Development Goals standards. We're proud to deliver local partners dynamic expertise, insights and optimization for the prevailing strategies of today's infrastructure market.

