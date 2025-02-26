BioNorrois will produce 153 GWh of biomethane, enough to supply 30,000 inhabitants.

The sugar producer Cristal Union will provide up to 80% of the agricultural materials.

BioNorrois will also produce 150,000 tons of natural fertilizer per year.

BioNorrois will help avoid the emission of 30,000 tons of CO 2 per year.

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces the commissioning of BioNorrois, its 8th biomethane production unit1 in France, located in Fontaine-le-Dun (Normandy). It will inject 153 GWh of biomethane per year into the natural gas transport network operated by GRTgaz, equivalent to the average annual gas consumption of more than 30,000 inhabitants.

The French sugar group Cristal Union, partner in the project and 10% shareholder, will provide beet pulp, residues from its adjacent production site, to the biomethane plant, which will represent up to 80% of the 185,000 tons of organic materials used.

The 150,000 tons of digestate2 produced annually by the unit will be fully utilized by Cristal Union and the Norman cooperative NatUp with partner farms, to support them in their transition to the use of sustainable and locally produced fertilizers. This new territorial installation will save more than 5,500 tons of chemical fertilizers each year and avoid emitting 30,000 tons of CO2.

The development of BioNorrois is the result of consultation with all local stakeholders, including more than 130 farmers and agri-food industries as well as local administrations and officials, allowing the project to adapt to the needs of the territory.

"We are delighted with the commissioning of this new anaerobic digestion unit in Normandy, comparable in size to BioBéarn, our largest production site in France. With this new plant, which brings our biogas production capacity in the country to more than 800 GWh, TotalEnergies confirms its position as a major player in the market. With Cristal Union, we are partnering long-term with a robust, internationally recognized partner committed to sustainable growth of its activities. With this new biogas project, TotalEnergies continues to contribute to the promotion of a circular economy with multiple local benefits, the production of renewable energies, and the decarbonization of the French energy mix," said Karine Boissy-Rousseau, VP Green Gases at TotalEnergies.

"We are pleased with the commissioning of this biomethane production unit located close to our sugar factory in Fontaine-le-Dun. Cristal Union has been committed to decarbonizing its activities for over 20 years. Unlike many industries, we have an asset: the ability to valorize the residues of our production, beet pulp, and industrial effluents, and reuse them to produce energy through anaerobic digestion or combustion. This partnership with TotalEnergies is a full-scale project for the treatment of pulp. Beyond the production of biogas from our production residues, it will allow us to provide our partner farmers with digestate to spread on their fields. A true circular economy project!" said Xavier Astolfi, General Manager of Cristal Union

About Cristal Union

The Cristal Union Group is among the leading European producers of sugar and alcohol. It is primarily based in France but achieves a significant portion of its sales abroad. The Group brings together more than 2,000 employees and 9,000 cooperative members. Its governance, organization, and operations are based on the cooperative model. https://www.cristal-union.fr

TotalEnergies and Biogas

A major player in the sector in France with now more than 800 GWh of biogas production capacity, TotalEnergies aims to continue its growth in Europe and the United States by partnering with leading companies, including Vanguard Renewables and Clean Energy in the United States. The Company is present across the entire value chain, from project development to the commercialization of this renewable gas and its by-products (biofertilizers, bioCO2). It aims for a gross capacity of 10 TWh equivalent biomethane per year by 2030 equivalent to the average annual consumption of 1.6 million inhabitants and a reduction of CO2 emissions by 1.6 million tons.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

1 In France, TotalEnergies operates 8 biomethane production units, which inject renewable gas into the gas network, and 8 biogas production units providing electricity and heat through cogeneration.

2 Natural fertilizer, co-product of anaerobic digestion.

