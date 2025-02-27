

Technological innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping the corporate landscape, driving efficiency improvements and business model innovations, and becoming the key engines for companies to stand out in fierce competition. Maiyue Technology Limited ("Maiyue Technology" or "the Company"), stock code: 2501.HK) has been actively investing in research and development for the application of AI in China's government services, education, public transportation, and commercial sectors. Recently, Maiyue Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a Vietnamese innovative design and development company. Leveraging their respective professional strengths and resource advantages, they have achieved a "Win-Win situation," laying a solid foundation for expanding into the ASEAN market. Maiyue Technology Signs "Strategic Cooperation Agreement" to Expand into the Vietnamese Market On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam and the Year of China-Vietnam Cultural Exchange, from 18 February 2025 to 21 February 2025, Chen Gang, Secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Party Committee and Director of the Autonomous Region People's Congress Standing Committee, led a Guangxi delegation to visit Vietnam and meet with Vietnamese leaders. Both sides reached a consensus on strengthening technological innovation, digital transformation, and promoting cooperation in the field of AI. They will jointly establish the China-ASEAN AI Innovation Cooperation Center in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to deepen cooperation in industrial ecology and application scenarios. There are over ten leading domestic companies in the field of artificial intelligence participated in the event. As a prominent enterprise in the AI sector in Guangxi, Maiyue Technology joined the delegation in this significant diplomatic activity. Li Changqing, the Chairman of Maiyue Technology, and Zhang Guangbo, the Executive Director of Maiyue Technology, represented the Company. During the "Vietnam-China Enterprise Cooperation Signing and Exchange Ceremony," witnessed by Secretary Chen Gang and Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications of Vietnam, of Maiyue Technology signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Made Trading Technology Limited ("Vietnam Made" or "Strategic Partner"). Vietnam Made is an innovative design and development company in Vietnam, which focuses on the fields of smart hardware, industrial equipment, consumer electronics and the Internet of Things. This collaboration aims to establish a long-term strategic partnership with partners in the AI industry, jointly promoting the implementation of AI-related projects in Vietnam. Both parties are committed to deepening cooperation in the fields of e-sports and internet access services through a long-term strategic partnership in AI cloud computing. In particular, the Company will assist the Strategic Partner in realizing comprehensive empowerment of business, billing, operation, security and cloud computing in e-sports hotels, Internet cafes and other application scenarios in Vietnam through a full range of products and solutions, and solve common problems faced by operators in Internet access services, e-sports hardware, network and e-sports environment, so that the operators can focus on improving service quality, enriching value-added experience and optimizing customer operations. This strategic cooperation marks a significant milestone in the development of Maiyue Technology's AI business and lays a solid foundation for the company's expansion into the ASEAN market. By leveraging the respective professional strengths and resource advantages of the Company and the Strategic Partner, including but not limited to their deep connection and customer base in Vietnam, the cooperation will allow the Company to expand its geographical coverage and have easier penetration to countries in the ASEAN, broaden the revenue stream of the Company and create greater value for shareholders Multiple Products Integrated with DeepSeek to Enhance Efficiency and Applicability In recent years, Maiyue Technology has actively responded to the national AI development strategy, constructing a diversified AI solution system that covers multi-scenario applications, deeply empowering the digital and intelligent transformation of various industries. Maiyue Technology has established an AI-enabled system that spans the entire spectrum of educational scenarios. The company's self-developed AI intelligent application platform has been integrated into the teaching practices of numerous schools, providing fundamental capabilities such as intelligent retrieval, data mining, and multimodal resource generation. Following the integration of the DeepSeek-R1 model, the platform has further expanded to include innovative modules such as Campus Information Hub, Intelligent Writing Assistant, and AI Teaching and Research Assistant, offering comprehensive support for school education, teaching, management decision-making, and scientific research innovation. On the other hand, the AI contract management platform has been successfully implemented in several large enterprises, including Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. and Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd. Through functions such as intelligent clause review and performance risk warning, the platform enables digital management of the entire contract lifecycle, significantly enhancing enterprise operational efficiency. After integrating the DeepSeek-R1 model, the platform has improved the depth of legal semantic understanding and the accuracy of risk prediction, supporting multimodal processing capabilities and achieving cross-modal integration of voice and text. In the realm of Smart Governance, Maiyue Technology has leveraged its self-developed high-performance computing services and AI intelligent application platform to create an efficient and precise civil affairs management system for the Nanning Civil Affairs Bureau. By integrating multidimensional data such as social assistance, elderly care services, and community governance, the system has achieved intelligent analysis and precise services for civil affairs. In the field of Intelligent Transportation, Maiyue Technology has collaborated with Litong Technology, a subsidiary of Guangdong Transportation Group, to jointly promote the digital upgrade of transportation infrastructure. The two parties have successfully completed the adaptation testing of domestically produced GPUs and replaced video cloud gateways on the Guanghui Expressway. On the international front, Maiyue Technology has established a computing power center project in the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park, providing efficient and stable computing services to the local area and empowering the digital transformation of the ASEAN region. In the future, Maiyue Technology will work closely with its partners to fully promote the implementation and execution of AI projects. Building on this foundation, the company will steadfastly continue to increase its investment in technological research and development, continuously refining and optimizing its products and services to further enhance its R&D capabilities and market competitiveness. At the same time, Maiyue Technology will actively explore new AI business models and cutting-edge technology applications, expanding its business footprint to more regions within the country and across Southeast Asia. Driven by the dual engines of "Artificial Intelligence + computing power," the company will propel the global digital transformation process, infusing powerful developmental momentum into a multitude of industries. About Maiyue Technology Limited (2501.HK) Maiyue Technology is an industry-leading IT solution provider and service provider, and also the first Guangxi-based innovation-driven high-tech enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company was established in 2003 and listed in October 2023 on the Hong Kong Main Board. The Company focuses on empowering its customers in such industries as governance, business and education in their journey towards digitalization and intelligence with its technologies such as Internet of Things, big data and AI. For more information of Maiyue Technology Limited, please visit the company website: http://www.maiyuesoft.com/ For inquiries, please contact: Maiyue Technology Limited (2501.HK)

