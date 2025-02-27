Partner Eqyon Healthcare Solutions will market Equazen® products featuring a clinically researched combination of essential fatty acids in pharmacies and parapharmacies.

SFI Health EMEA, the regional entity of SFI Health, a global leader in natural healthcare, is excited to announce that Equazen® products will soon be available in Portugal. The company specializes in clinically researched products in microbiome, cognition, and well-being.

Discover Equazen®, a science-based food supplement designed and studied to help nourish, enhance, and support the human brain's potential across all life stages. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This marks a significant step forward in SFI Health EMEA's ongoing European expansion, following the exclusive license-in agreement signed in February 2024 with Eqyon Healthcare Solutions, a local distributor specialized in healthcare products. Under the terms of the agreement, Eqyon will use its sales and marketing expertise to distribute Equazen® range in pharmacies and parapharmacies.

Equazen® is a trusted global brand offering science-based nutritional solutions to support brain health and cognitive function. Equazen® products feature a unique combination of essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6), proven in over 15 clinical studies to support learning, concentration, and healthy brain development.

Matthew Brabazon, GM of SFI Health EMEA commented: "We are excited to offer our science-backed Equazen® solutions to Portuguese consumers, who are becoming more proactive in supporting their cognitive needs. Our entry in Portugal is another step of our development plan to grow in the region by widening our partners network and customer base."

Mr. Nuno Carvalho, CEO of Eqyon, added: "We believe Equazen® products will make a meaningful impact in our market, thanks to their high-quality ingredients and well-documented benefits. We are proud to bring Equazen® back to Portugal and will work closely with SFI Health EMEA to strengthen confidence in natural solutions among healthcare professionals and consumers."

Brain health supplements are one of the fastest growing segments in the global food supplements market: in Europe, between 2023 and 2030, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.5%, driven by increased awareness of cognitive and mental health.

SFI Health EMEA and Equazen® are present in several markets, including Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Poland, Czech, Slovak, the Netherlands, the Nordics and the Baltics. The company aims at further widening Equazen® distribution to unlock the potential sales of the brand and make the most of the growing brain health supplements market.

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Healthcombines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

About Eqyon Healthcare Solutions

Eqyon Healthcare Solutions is a customer-focused company dedicated to optimizing healthcare supply chains. By leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, we help healthcare providers, pharmacies, and institutions improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance patient care.

We are committed to addressing the challenges within the healthcare sector through effective, evidence-based solutions. As part of this commitment, we are excited to reintroduce Equazen® to the Portuguese market. Equazen® aligns with our mission to offer natural, scientifically-backed products that promote cognitive health and well-being. In partnership with trusted global brands like Equazen®, we expand access to high-quality, proven solutions that improve lives.

At Eqyon Healthcare Solutions, we aim to be a leading provider of efficient healthcare solutions, continuously transforming challenges into opportunities and ensuring excellence in customer care.

For more information, visit eqyon.eu and follow Eqyon Healthcare Solutions on LinkedIn.

