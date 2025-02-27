Ericsson Annual Report 2024 published

The Annual Report 2024 available for download and printed version available for order

The Annual Report 2024 publication consists of Ericsson's Financial report 2024, the Corporate Governance report 2024, the Remuneration report 2024 and the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility report 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report 2024 in Swedish as well as an English translation are now available to download from the Ericsson website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report 2024 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

The Swedish Annual Report 2024 is also available on Ericsson's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 AM CET on February 27, 2025.

