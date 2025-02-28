Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Frankfurt
28.02.25
09:05 Uhr
54,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5056,5011:45
55,5056,0011:16
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 11:00 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd.: GRAVITY GAME HUB ANNOUNCED THE GRAND LAUNCH OF RAGNAROK IDLE ADVENTURE PLUS

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD, a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY), announced its brand new game, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, has launched globally (except some countries and regions like Mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao) which is available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei App Gallery platforms following a successful Pre-Registration period. Over 1,000,000 other players ready to begin their adventure through time on February 20th, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Grand Launch

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was created based on the original Ragnarok Online lore and has been reimagined as an idle RPG. With an emphasis on guaranteeing simple gameplay, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was developed as an RPG which can be compatible even in low spec mobile devices and provides easy playability.

President of Gravity Game Hub (GGH), Harry Choi said, "We received tons of positive response and succeed to reached 1 million of pre-registered players. This launch marks a major milestone, and we can't wait for them to start their new journey". "As an official continuation of Ragnarok IP, a game enjoyed by 230 million players globally, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus will be an exciting addition for Ragnarok fans to embark in a new adventure with a low time investment." continued by Harry Choi.

Key Features

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus blends idle gameplay with deep strategy, ensuring a rewarding experience for both casual and hardcore players.

  • Seamless Idle Experience - Enjoy hands-free progression as your Heroes battle, level up, and collect rewards even while you're offline.
  • Strategic Customization - Assemble and upgrade your ultimate team with a vast selection of characters, skills, and gear combinations.
  • Endless Replayability - Dive into diverse game modes, including MVP Raid (PvE), Hall of Valor (PvP), and an expansive world full of adventure.
  • Pet & Buddy System - Strengthen your journey with loyal companions who aid you in battle.

About Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

Genre: Idle RPG
Platform: Mobile (Android & IOS)
Website: https://roidle.gnjoy.asia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROIdleAdventure
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roidleadventureglobal
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@roidleadventureplus
Discord: https://discord.gg/roidleadventureplus

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629349/Ragnarok_Idle_Adventure_Plus_Grand_Launch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gravity-game-hub-announced-the-grand-launch-of-ragnarok-idle-adventure-plus-302388381.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.