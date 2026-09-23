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WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Tradegate
21.09.26 | 18:53
60,00 Euro
-0,83 % -0,50
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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59,5061,0012:01
60,0060,5007:30
PR Newswire
23.09.2026 11:18 Uhr
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Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.: Gravity Game Unite Successfully Concludes Ragnarok Zero: Global Showcase at Gaming Istanbul 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysian subsidiary of global gaming company Gravity, successfully concluded its showcase of the PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global at Gaming Istanbul 2026, held in Türkiye from September 18 to 20.

Gaming Istanbul, Türkiye's largest gaming event, brought together gamers, developers, publishers, and global brands for game showcases, hands-on experiences, and business networking. At the Istanbul Congress Center, GGU introduced Ragnarok Zero: Global to local players and gave visitors the opportunity to experience its key content firsthand.

Throughout the event, visitors explored the game through hands-on demos at the GGU booth. Interactive programs included gameplay and tournament showcases, live Q&A and meet-and-greet sessions with influencers, community quizzes, stage challenges, lucky draws, cosplay meetups, and photo sessions. Participants also had opportunities to win exclusive merchandise, including T-shirts, keychains, and paper cups, as well as coupons for in-game items.

Ragnarok Zero: Global builds on the core elements of the original PC MMORPG Ragnarok Online, including its signature 2D pixel graphics and class system, while adding new episodes, an auto-battle system, and modernized UI and UX. As the first Ragnarok IP-based PC game to adopt a single global build, it enables players worldwide to enjoy the same content in a unified game environment.

Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Unite (GGU), said, "It was a pleasure to meet local players in person at Gaming Istanbul 2026 and share the unique appeal of Ragnarok Zero: Global with them. We are grateful to everyone who visited our booth and took part in the game demos, stage activities, and community events. We look forward to meeting players again."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gravity-game-unite-successfully-concludes-ragnarok-zero-global-showcase-at-gaming-istanbul-2026-302887473.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.