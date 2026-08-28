Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.: 'Ragnarok Zero: Global' Sees Strong Momentum Following Official Launch

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU)'s new global PC MMORPG, Ragnarok Zero: Global, has made a strong start, drawing enthusiastic interest from players around the world following its official launch.

In particular, the Odin server in Southeast Asia quickly reached capacity shortly after opening. Even after server capacity was expanded, players continued to join at a rapid pace, demonstrating the high level of anticipation for the Ragnarok IP and strong interest in the game among global players.

The Loki server, which was additionally opened in Southeast Asia in response to Odin's popularity, has also received a warm response, with many players logging in from the moment it opened. As Adventurers quickly arrive to begin their new journeys, active communities are forming through party play, guild activities, and more.

The Skadi server in Europe has likewise been chosen by a large number of players since the early stages of service, maintaining strong popularity. Adventurers from across Europe are gathering to enjoy the game together, while positive feedback from local players continues to add energy to the server.

Following the launch, GGU is continuing to provide players with new experiences through a variety of events and updates. Above all, the company will prioritize service stability, continuously monitoring and improving the server environment to ensure that all Adventurers can enjoy the game comfortably.

Harry Choi, President of GGU, said, "We sincerely thank Adventurers around the world for the tremendous support you have shown for Ragnarok Zero: Global. We will place the highest priority on providing a stable service environment and will continue to introduce rich content and events so that players can enjoy their adventures for a long time to come."

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