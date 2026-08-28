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WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Stuttgart
28.08.26 | 21:55
64,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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64,0066,5029.08.
63,5066,5028.08.
PR Newswire
28.08.2026 09:36 Uhr
306 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.: 'Ragnarok Zero: Global' Sees Strong Momentum Following Official Launch

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU)'s new global PC MMORPG, Ragnarok Zero: Global, has made a strong start, drawing enthusiastic interest from players around the world following its official launch.

In particular, the Odin server in Southeast Asia quickly reached capacity shortly after opening. Even after server capacity was expanded, players continued to join at a rapid pace, demonstrating the high level of anticipation for the Ragnarok IP and strong interest in the game among global players.

The Loki server, which was additionally opened in Southeast Asia in response to Odin's popularity, has also received a warm response, with many players logging in from the moment it opened. As Adventurers quickly arrive to begin their new journeys, active communities are forming through party play, guild activities, and more.

The Skadi server in Europe has likewise been chosen by a large number of players since the early stages of service, maintaining strong popularity. Adventurers from across Europe are gathering to enjoy the game together, while positive feedback from local players continues to add energy to the server.

Following the launch, GGU is continuing to provide players with new experiences through a variety of events and updates. Above all, the company will prioritize service stability, continuously monitoring and improving the server environment to ensure that all Adventurers can enjoy the game comfortably.

Harry Choi, President of GGU, said, "We sincerely thank Adventurers around the world for the tremendous support you have shown for Ragnarok Zero: Global. We will place the highest priority on providing a stable service environment and will continue to introduce rich content and events so that players can enjoy their adventures for a long time to come."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ragnarok-zero-global-sees-strong-momentum-following-official-launch-302862622.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.