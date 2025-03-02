Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today introduced a collection of innovative new products across its Mobile Power, Audio and Connectivity portfolios. Showcased at ShowStoppers at Mobile World Congress the world's most influential technology showcase for media with a focus on mobile technology these new additions highlight Belkin's commitment to design excellence, sustainability, and quality.

Belkin Sustainability

Belkin remains committed to its goal of 100% carbon neutrality in its offices and operations (scope 1 2) by 2025 with the goal of carbon neutrality across its entire business, including product-level (scope 3) emissions, by 2030. Two years after beginning its transition to using 72-75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its products, Belkin has transitioned over 359 products and has replaced 432 metric tons of virgin plastics with PCR materials.

This year, several of Belkin's most popular chargers and cables will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 85-90% PCR in line with the company's commitment to find more responsible ways to build products. The new accessories will be certified by the Global Recycling Standard and sold in plastic-free packaging. This initiative is estimated to reduce CO2-eq emissions for these product housing materials by up to 85%.

Belkin is proud to announce an important achievement in its sustainability journey: receiving a Silver Medal rating from EcoVadis, the globally recognized leader in sustainability ratings. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing dedication to responsible business practices and positions Belkin among the top-performing companies in the consumer electronics sector evaluated by EcoVadis. Belkin's overall score ranks in the top 15% globally (91st Percentile) among companies in our industry assessed by EcoVadis.

Charge Anytime, Anywhere

BoostCharge Power Bank with Display (10K and 20K)

Designed for reliable power on-the-go, this new power bank features a durable, detachable 15cm cable for charging a device or the power bank itself. The digital display ensures clear battery level tracking, while pass-through charging keeps devices powered. Offered in both 10K and 20K options, the 10K option features two USB-C ports, while the 20K option offers two USB-C ports plus an added USB-A port for legacy devices.

The power bank can deliver a maximum power of 20W when a single USB-C port is in use and a total of 15W shared power when both ports are in use (USB-A 18W). Available in black, white, pink, blue, and sand.

Availability and Impact:

10K: the equivalent of 4.71187 plastic water bottles saved; 0.324 CO2 e (kg) savings

20K: the equivalent of 6.915 plastic water bottles saved; 0.477 CO2 e (kg) savings

Available beginning May 2025

10K: 29,99 / £24.99

20K: 44,99 / £34.99

BoostCharge Power Bank with Integrated Cable (10K and 20K)

Perfect for travel, this power bank is offered in both 10K and 20K options and supports up to 20W (10K) and 30W (20K) Power Delivery (PD) fast charging. Built-in USB-C cable delivers convenient, fast charging while in transit, while additional USB-C and USB-A ports (20K) allow for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Available in black, white, blue and pink.

Availability and Impact:

10K: the equivalent of 3.98437 plastic water bottles saved; 0.274 CO2 e savings (kg)

20K: the equivalent of 7.21875 plastic water bottles saved; 0.498 CO2 e savings (kg)

Available beginning April 2025

10K: $39.99 29,99 / £24.99

20K: 44,99 / £34.99

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad (3-in-1)

A must-have for travelers, this versatile 3-in-1 charger works as a flat pad or folds into a stand. It delivers 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone/Qi2 devices, 5W for Apple Watch, and 5W for earbuds. Qi2 magnetic technology ensures secure, efficient charging while preserving battery life.

Availability and Impact:

The equivalent of 7.33125 plastic water bottles saved; 0.506 CO2 e savings (kg)

Available now in select markets worldwide

$129.99 129,99 / £119.99

Travel Tech Organizer

Designed to keep travel essentials in check, this compact, water-resistant nylon case features secure zippers, a self-standing shape, and a structured interior with elastic mesh, zipped compartments, and dedicated spaces for power banks, chargers, adapters, USB drives, cables, an AirTag loop, and even a pen. Size: 12.5 x 18 x 8 cm (H x W x D).

Availability:

Late Q2 2025

24,99 / £19.99

All-Day Comfort with SoundForm Surround

SoundForm Surround

Engineered for comfort and performance, these foldable, extendable over-ear headphones feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls and immersive sound. With 60-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity for dual-device pairing, and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening, SoundForm Surround is perfect for daily use and travel.

Availability and Impact:

The equivalent of 8.35312 plastic water bottles saved; 0.576 CO2 e savings (kg)

Available now in select markets worldwide

$39.99 39,99 / £29.99

Connectivity, Simplified with the Pro GaN Dock

11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock

With its sleek, space-saving design, the 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock provides seamless connectivity and multi-platform compatibility, offering up to 150W of GaN power in a compact, clutter-free form. The dock features a wide array of ports, including support for up to three external displays* at up to 4K@60Hz,** or single displays up to 8K@30Hz (Windows only) or 4K@120Hz perfect for multimedia professionals and multitaskers. Includes 1 x USB-A, 4 x USB-C, 2 x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and MicroSD slots, and 3.5mm audio, delivering comprehensive support for peripherals and accessories. 10Gbps transfer speeds allow quick uploads of large image and video files.

Availability and Impact:

The equivalent of 19.4625 plastic water bottles saved; 1.342 CO2 e savings (kg)

Available now in select markets worldwide

$199.99 199,99 / £189.99

*Actual output varies based on host device specifications. Windows can extend displays up to three monitors. Chrome extends up to two monitors based on laptop specifications. macOS only extends to one display and will mirror any additional.

**Signal source of DP1.4 is required for maximum resolution support.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

