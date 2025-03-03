Chubb Limited: Chubb to Acquire Liberty Mutual's P&C Insurance Businesses in Thailand and Vietnam

Transaction represents an opportunity to enhance and expand Chubb's business

ZURICH, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced agreements to acquire the insurance businesses of Liberty Mutual in Thailand and Vietnam. The terms were not disclosed.

The two companies - LMG Insurance in Thailand and Liberty Insurance in Vietnam - offer a range of consumer and commercial P&C products, including Automotive, Accident & Health and Non-Motor insurance such as fire/property and industrial all-risk. This portfolio is coupled with complementary distribution through 56 branches, 2,600 brokers and agents, and 26 finance partners. The combined operations produced approximately $275 million in net premiums written in 2024.

The transactions are expected to be completed by second quarter of 2025 (Thailand) and late 2025 / early 2026 (Vietnam) and are subject to required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

