AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of Through Transport Mutual Insurance Association Limited (TTB) (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries, TT Club Mutual Insurance Limited (TTI) (United Kingdom) and TT Club Mutual Insurance N.V. (TTNV) (Netherlands) remain unchanged following its announcement that it is currently engaged in discussions with the United Kingdom Mutual Steam Ship Assurance Association Limited (known as UK P&I Club) regarding a potential merger. TTB, TTI and TTNV are collectively known as the TT Club.

TT Club announced on November 25, 2025, that the Boards of UK P&I Club and TT Club have agreed to explore the possibility of a potential merger since the strategic visions of UK P&I Club and TT Club are closely aligned and combining the two accelerates progress towards their shared strategic goals.

AM Best notes that the discussions remain at an early stage and will continue over the coming months. AM Best will continue to monitor developments and will analyse the impact of the potential merger on the credit ratings of TT Club when the structure of the transaction is finalised over the next few months.

