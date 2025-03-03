Lenovo Achieves AAA Score in MSCI ESG Ratings for Third Consecutive Year

The AAA rating represents the highest possible rating for corporations leading in ESG programs (on a scale of AAA-CCC).

For the third consecutive year, Lenovo's Environmental, Social and Governance Rating score was rated at AAA by MSCI, the international ratings agency. The AAA rating represents the highest possible rating for corporations leading in ESG programs (on a scale of AAA-CCC).

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings, and analysis of the environmental, social, and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Its research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook.

MSCI ESG Ratings are also used to construct the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. For more information, click here. In alignment with MSCI's methodology, these ratings demonstrate Lenovo's ESG strengths relative to the China information technology industry.

MSCI is an index used by many financial decision-makers around the world. In addition to a AAA rating on MSCI's ESG index, Lenovo was recently awarded a Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 1% of ESG performance for companies evaluated by EcoVadis around the globe. Learn more about Lenovo's environmental, social impact and governance initiatives in Lenovo's latest ESG Report.

Disclaimer: THE USE BY Lenovo OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF Lenovo BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company?with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services.?Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit?https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our? StoryHub.

