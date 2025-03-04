TOKYO, Mar 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Prideone Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Yasushi Akutagawa) has announced the concept for a new film tentatively titled "Fellers" to mark the 80th anniversary of the post-war era.Akutagawa said, "Fellers is an epic historical spectacle that looks behind the scenes of history from the perspective that it was an American officer, Bonner Fellers, and a group of Christians who saved the Emperor immediately after World War II."Akutagawa, who was the original planner and producer of the 2012 American-Japanese film Emperor (with a production budget of 3 billion yen), also focused on Bonner Fellers in the film. However, various interpretations were incorporated, and the final cut differed considerably from his original idea. The film became a love story between Bonner Fellers, played by Matthew Fox, and an imaginary Japanese lover.In response, various individuals, including Yoshiko Isshiki, former chairperson of Keisen Women's School, strongly requested that a true-to-history depiction of Fellers be made in this 80th year since the end of the war. This led Akutagawa to create a new film from the fresh perspective. A Japanese director has been chosen for the project, and an original script based on historical facts has already been completed.Post-war Japan began on August 30, 1945, when General Douglas MacArthur, the Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers, landed in Japan and started the full-scale American occupation. MacArthur initiated mass arrests of war criminals and began activities to prosecute them. In the United States, there were strong calls from both the government and public to prosecute the Emperor. On the other hand, MacArthur considered the construction of an "anti-communist bulwark" in the Far East to be of utmost importance. He also eyed a future political career and a potential presidential run, so he felt that he needed to achieve success in post-war governance of Japan at all costs. From this viewpoint, he believed that arresting and executing the Emperor would gain him popular support. MacArthur ordered his subordinates to gather evidence that the Emperor had played a decisive role in Japan's decision to go to war, including the attack on Pearl Harbor. Meanwhile, Bonner Fellers, an American officer with a deep knowledge of Japan, was tasked by MacArthur to investigate. Fellers, who had become acquainted with Yuri Isshiki before the war, was persuaded by the writings of Lafcadio Hearn, a renowned writer he was introduced to by Yuri, and believed that the Emperor should not be executed. Fellers immediately began searching for the whereabouts of Yuri and her mentor, Michi Kawai. This marked the beginning of a grand political drama and historical spectacle that would lay the foundations for what is now modern Japan. Had these events not unfolded as they did, Japan as we know it might not have existed.Currently, the project is progressing with a planned filming in 2027 (in Japan and New Zealand) and a release in the fall of 2028. Prideone Entertainment is forecasting a production budget of 4 billion yen, with an additional 1 billion yen for prints and advertising, totaling 5 billion yen, and is seeking finance options.About the Producer and Executive Producer, Yasushi Akutagawa:Born April 3, 1956, in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture. He graduated from the Film Department of the College of Art at Nihon University. Akutagawa started making 8mm films while attending Kumamoto Prefectural Seiseiko High School and decided to pursue a career in film production at university. After graduation, he worked at a major advertising agency before founding Prideone Entertainment Co., Ltd. Since then, he has been involved in producing a wide range of projects in film, television, theater, and radio.Notable Works:- 1991: Futari (Starring: Hikari Ishida) Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi- 1995: Ashita (Starring: Kaori Takahashi, Yasufumi Hayashi) Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi- 1998: Kaze no Uta ga Kikitai (Starring: Ryo Amamiya, Yuri Nakae, Tokyo International Film Festival Special Invitation) Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi- 1999: Ano Natsu no Hi (Starring: Keiju Kobayashi, Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival Special Invitation) Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi- 2000: Den'en no Ytsu (Starring: Tomokazu Miura, Mitsuko Baisho, Tokyo International Film Festival Special Invitation) Directed by Keisuke Kawahara- 2013: Emperor (Starring: Matthew Fox) Directed by Peter WebberFor inquiries please contact:Prideone Entertainment Co., Ltd.https://yasushi-akutagawa.studio.site/PR: Tsukiokaakidiginfo@gmail.comSource: Prideone Entertainment Co., Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.