ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech's Taiwan Subsidiary Developing Partnerships in East Asia to Sell to the Fast-Growing Defense and Commercial Drone Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that its Taiwan subsidiary, Spider Vision Sensors, is in the process of expanding its East Asian partnerships to sell to customers in the rapidly growing government defense and commercial drone markets. The company is also expanding its partnerships with local component manufacturers to further US military compliance in manufacturing sensors, cameras and parts for its ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ series multifunction AI drones. ZenaTech has hired two business development managers with plans to add up to five engineers over the next month to join the Spider Vision Sensors office team.

"The East Asian drone market, particularly Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, is rapidly growing for military defense and commercial needs. Expanding our Asian customer sales footprint was always part of our plan. Non-Chinese Asian component partnerships are of strategic importance for the creation of our US Defense-compliant cameras, sensors and parts that will help bring our products to market faster," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Asia-Pacific military drone market for countries including Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, is projected to be the fastest-growing region globally and expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.15% from 2024 to 2032. It is driven by increased defense spending and the rising need for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and security capabilities

Commercial drone services markets for countries including Japan and Malaysia are expanding rapidly and driven by applications in agriculture, infrastructure, security, and logistics and delivery. Japan's market, valued at $3 billion in 2024, is projected to reach almost $7 billion by 2030 at a 15.2% CAGR according to Grand View Research. Malaysia's market is growing even faster, driven by regulatory support and industry adoption, and is expected to rise from almost $5 billion in 2025 to $13 billion by 2030 which represents a 21.42% CAGR according to Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.

The Spider Vision Sensors Taiwan office opened in November 2024 to manufacture drone cameras, sensors, electronics, and components, including LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), thermal, infrared, and multi-spectral sensors, and circuit boards to incorporate into ZenaDrone's finished product drones. Having in-house manufactured sensors and components will enable ZenaDrone to have a steady supply to fulfill customer drone order needs at its Sharjah, UAE manufacturing facilities and future Arizona-based drone manufacturing facilities for US military-destined "Made in America" drones.

Taiwan was selected due to its size and skills as an electronics hub, and the availability of low-cost alternative components versus those from China. Spider Vision Sensors will ensure ZenaDrone's products and supply chain are compliant with the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an important requirement to do business with the US Military. This along with the Green UAS (Uncrewed Arial System) and the Blue UAS are important certifications ensuring cybersecurity and country of origin compliance, which the company has stated it plans to achieve.

ZenaDrone previously completed paid trials with both the US Air Force and US Navy using its drones for carrying critical cargo - such as blood - in the field.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nanoindoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Squareis an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

