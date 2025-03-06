Partners Group
/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Investment
Sydney, Australia; 6 March 2025
Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, has agreed to acquire GreenSquare Data Centers ("GreenSquareDC" or "the Company"), a data center provider in Australia. Partners Group will invest up to AUD 1.2 billion to transform GreenSquareDC into a next-generation data center platform.
Under Partners Group's ownership, GreenSquareDC will become an owner, developer, and operator of large-scale sustainable data centers across key Australian cities, generating revenues under long-term take-or-pay contracts with global hyperscale customers and cloud operators. GreenSquareDC recently acquired its first site in Sydney, a brownfield data center with an existing powered shell and an adjoining landbank that will enable the campus to expand to 96 MW of compute capacity. The Company has also secured land options on several sites in strategic locations across Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, which have strong domestic fiber connections and global connectivity via established and planned subsea cables. GreenSquareDC's design and cooling technology provides for efficient power and water consumption and caters to a wide range of server power densities.
Partners Group has invested over USD 4 billion in data centers since 2021, including in EdgeCore, a leading hyperscale data center platform in the US, and atNorth, a leading pan-Nordic data center platform. The firm will apply its tried-and-tested platform-building approach to scale GreenSquareDC, supporting the management team in acquiring sites, building a pipeline of future opportunities, establishing customer and supplier relationships, and implementing operational capabilities.
Nicholas Kuys, Managing Director, Infrastructure Asia, Partners Group, says: "Data centers are on a structural growth path supported by thematic tailwinds, including the increasing use of generative AI, growth in cloud adoption, and the migration of data center workloads to co-location sites. The sector has strong infrastructure characteristics driven by the essentiality of the service, long-term contracts, and significant capital intensity. GreenSquareDC represents an opportunity to back a talented management team in the growing Australian market."
Walt Coulston, Chief Executive Officer, GreenSquareDC, comments: "Our customer-centric approach, efficient design, leading technology, and sustainability focus positions us well in the market. The acquisition of our first site in Sydney provides GreenSquareDC with a speed-to-market advantage in serving our customers' near-term requirements. We look forward to working with Partners Group and leveraging its significant experience in building infrastructure platforms globally to scale our offering."
Bharath Rajagopalan, Member of Management, Infrastructure Asia, Partners Group, adds: "The Australian data center sector is experiencing robust demand from hyperscale customers for high-density spaces to support cloud and AI workloads. The implementation of supportive policies driving domestic AI research and sovereign AI models in Australia is also expected to support future demand. We are excited to support GreenSquareDC in its mission to deliver reliable, scalable, and sustainable data center solutions to customers."
Partners Group's Infrastructure business has USD 27 billion in AuM globally. The firm was advised by Clifford Chance and Alvarez & Marsal on the transaction.
