Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Onelife Fitness to Invest $17 Million in Abingdon, Maryland With a Brand New 60,000 Square Foot Box Hill Sports Club

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Onelife Fitness, the rapidly expanding health club company renowned for offering premium amenities at affordable prices, is thrilled to announce a $17 million investment and expansion into Abingdon, Maryland. Onelife Fitness Box Hill is the 12th Maryland location and will open in the Boulevard at Box Hill featuring 60,000 square feet of amenities and will create over 100 new jobs for the local economy. This exciting development follows other regional DMV expansions, including a new club in Annapolis, scheduled to open in Spring 2026.

Onelife Fitness Box Hill

Onelife Fitness Box Hill

"As the community anchor for wellness in the DC area, we are excited to be able to bring our unique fitness experience to Box Hill and the Abingdon, Maryland community. Additionally, we are debuting our new fitness center designs that will take the Onelife Fitness experience to the next level," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "We have partnered with the preeminent firm, Studio 3877 of Georgetown, Washington D.C., to develop a fresh member experience that elevates our unique offering as the best value in fitness."

Onelife Fitness is driven to make fitness and a healthy lifestyle fun, engaging, and accessible to everyone. Our unique premium amenities and facilities, combined with affordable rates, keep communities clamoring for a Onelife in their neighborhood. "We are committed to bringing the best value in fitness to as many communities as we can," says Ori Gorfine.

Every one of the 70 Onelife Fitness centers throughout the East Coast boasts an average of 50,000 square feet, facilities packed full of state-of-the-art equipment, amenities, and services - all while offering affordable rates. With the breadth and depth of premium facilities, programs, professionals, and welcoming environments, there is truly something for every fitness journey.

Key Features of Onelife Fitness Box Hill:

  • Indoor saltwater pool, whirlpool, and in-ground cold plunge

  • Top-of-the-line strength and cardio equipment

  • Boutique-style fitness classes such as BodyPump, Zumba and APEX-HITT

  • Holistic Mind & Body Studio featuring barre, yoga and Pilates classes

  • State-of-the-art cycling studio

  • Massive strength training area with Olympic lifting platforms and free weights

  • Large functional athletic turf training areas

  • Strike boxing studio

  • Two outdoor training spaces including strength training and turf areas

  • Kids club for children ages 3 months to 11 years including gaming area, basketball and cinema

  • Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, red light therapy, and percussion and compression therapy

  • Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna and more

To learn more about the new club, please visit https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/box-hill or for career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

Contact Information

Maeve Haynes
Senior Director of Marketing
maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com
(571) 631-5991

.

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.