Onelife Fitness to Invest $17 Million in Abingdon, Maryland With a Brand New 60,000 Square Foot Box Hill Sports Club

Onelife Fitness, the rapidly expanding health club company renowned for offering premium amenities at affordable prices, is thrilled to announce a $17 million investment and expansion into Abingdon, Maryland. Onelife Fitness Box Hill is the 12th Maryland location and will open in the Boulevard at Box Hill featuring 60,000 square feet of amenities and will create over 100 new jobs for the local economy. This exciting development follows other regional DMV expansions, including a new club in Annapolis, scheduled to open in Spring 2026.

Onelife Fitness Box Hill



"As the community anchor for wellness in the DC area, we are excited to be able to bring our unique fitness experience to Box Hill and the Abingdon, Maryland community. Additionally, we are debuting our new fitness center designs that will take the Onelife Fitness experience to the next level," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "We have partnered with the preeminent firm, Studio 3877 of Georgetown, Washington D.C., to develop a fresh member experience that elevates our unique offering as the best value in fitness."

Onelife Fitness is driven to make fitness and a healthy lifestyle fun, engaging, and accessible to everyone. Our unique premium amenities and facilities, combined with affordable rates, keep communities clamoring for a Onelife in their neighborhood. "We are committed to bringing the best value in fitness to as many communities as we can," says Ori Gorfine.

Every one of the 70 Onelife Fitness centers throughout the East Coast boasts an average of 50,000 square feet, facilities packed full of state-of-the-art equipment, amenities, and services - all while offering affordable rates. With the breadth and depth of premium facilities, programs, professionals, and welcoming environments, there is truly something for every fitness journey.

Key Features of Onelife Fitness Box Hill:

Indoor saltwater pool, whirlpool, and in-ground cold plunge

Top-of-the-line strength and cardio equipment

Boutique-style fitness classes such as BodyPump, Zumba and APEX-HITT

Holistic Mind & Body Studio featuring barre, yoga and Pilates classes

State-of-the-art cycling studio

Massive strength training area with Olympic lifting platforms and free weights

Large functional athletic turf training areas

Strike boxing studio

Two outdoor training spaces including strength training and turf areas

Kids club for children ages 3 months to 11 years including gaming area, basketball and cinema

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, red light therapy, and percussion and compression therapy

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna and more

To learn more about the new club, please visit https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/box-hill or for career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

