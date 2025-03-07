

?For immediate release? 6 March 2025 Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 9878.HK) * * * Huitongda Network the Winner of "Annual ESG Enterprise" Award Create a Better Life for Rural Population by Improving Lower-tier Market Flow and Digital Capabilities (6 March 2025, Hong Kong) Huitongda Network Co., Ltd (9878.HK), an industrial network company focusing on serving retail customers in China's lower-tier markets, is pleased to announce that it has received the "Annual ESG Enterprise" award from the 2025 Global Finance and ESG Sustainable Development Summit - Victoria Harbour Overseas Excellence Award, in recognition of its outstanding performance in expediting the digital upgrade of the rural economy, enhancing the effectiveness of retail outlets in lower tier cities, as well as its role in facilitating the goods flow of agricultural products from villages to cities. The event was co-hosted by the Greaterbay Financier Association and CCS Green Finance International Limited, with the full support of InvestHK, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government Department responsible for Foreign Direct Investment. The event is committed to promoting sustainable development by bringing together industry elites to share cutting-edge initiatives and the latest industry insights. To commend the outstanding contributions of enterprises in investment, innovation and sustainable development, the co-organizers also held an award ceremony, celebrating corporate excellence. Professionals including well-known chief economists at home and abroad, representatives of Chinese and foreign financial institutions, and other experts form part of the panel, selecting the winning enterprises by vote. Huitongda Network has always upheld its corporate mission to create a better life for rural population. Taking full advantage of its rich data assets, Huitongda is committed to leveraging its supply chain capabilities and digital technology to help rural family-run retail stores solve their pain points such as weak supply chain capabilities, poor digital capabilities, lack of effective marketing solutions, and few customer acquisition channels. On one hand, Huitongda Network's one-stop SaaS+AI solutions enable approximately 130,000 rural, family-operated retail stores across China to achieve fully digital management encompassing aspects including but not limited to inventory, membership, marketing, and customer service; at the same time, they can also greatly improve store-level operational and marketing efficiency with the help of its data sharing and analytical functions. In addition, supported by its comprehensive online platform, Huitongda Network has also established an effective outlet for agricultural products for rural family-run retails stores, boosting income level of farmer families and bringing further growth impetus to the rural economy. In the future, the Group will continue to strengthen its core advantage of "supply chain + technology + services", further enhancing its SaaS+AI platform and digital capabilities to create greater value for family-run retail stores and the overall lower-tier market economy. - End - About Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Huitongda Network (9878.HK) is a leading commerce and service platform dedicated to serving business customers in China's retail market. Supported by its established e-commerce platform and SaaS solutions, expansive brands and wholesaler network, strong fulfilment and logistics capability, and localized servicing team, the Group is able to provide one-stop product and operation solutions for family-run retail stores in China, creating a unique digital ecosystem and business opportunities in China's suburban and rural areas. As of June 30, 2024, Huitongda has established a retail ecosystem covering 21 provinces and municipalities, with more than 25,000 villages and towns and more than 246,000 member stores in China. The Company was listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) on February 18, 2022.



