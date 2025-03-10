Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City Challenges Consumer Goods Industry To Act

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG and OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / Cascale

Two-day event to address pressing sustainability challenges and forge paths for industry-wide change

The Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City, taking place on May 14-15, will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, brands, retailers, and key industry stakeholders to drive actionable solutions for decarbonization, environmental performance, responsible purchasing practices, and audit fatigue. With a focus on sustainable production, the forum underscores the critical role Vietnam plays as the world's second-largest textile, apparel, and footwear exporter.

Open to both members and industry stakeholders, the event marks the first time Cascale's Manufacturer and Brand & Retail Forums are combined into one unifying platform. Set in one of the world's most critical manufacturing hubs, the two-day immersive event will address urgent sustainability challenges and opportunities, fostering collaboration between key industry actors and associated stakeholders. This year's agenda is shaped by leaders from the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), Crystal International, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Hirdaramani Group, New Balance, Puma Group, and the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS), who serve on the event's advisory council.

"There could not be a better time or place to convene on sustainability challenges given the evolving regulatory landscape and resounding appeal for industry to fill in the gaps where promises are often falling short. Sustainability is no longer a 'nice to have,' it's a business imperative," said Colin Browne, Cascale CEO, who will deliver the opening address. "Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City is an opportunity for stakeholders to embed future-proofing practices into core business strategies to drive growth, resilience, and lasting impact. We are honored to host it in Vietnam, a country who remains committed to delivering on green initiatives while being in close proximity to the sourcing regions and manufacturer networks who see the first-hand impacts of the climate crisis and deepening injustices."

"Partnering with Cascale at its forum in Vietnam is a great opportunity to bring together manufacturers and brand leaders in one of the world's key manufacturing hubs," said Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly, Lead Partner of Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City. "Suppliers are facing growing pressure to meet sustainability targets, navigate complex reporting requirements, and manage audit fatigue-all while continuing to run their businesses. By working together, Worldly and Cascale are creating solutions that increase visibility, improve transparency, and foster real collaboration between brands and their suppliers. Our goal is to make it easier for manufacturers to share data once, reduce redundancies, and focus on meaningful progress-reducing environmental impact while improving working conditions. This partnership is about breaking down barriers and helping the entire supply chain move forward together."

Vietnam is a critical region for sustainable consumer goods production, with a particular concentration in textile, apparel, and footwear, and luggage. With $44 billion in revenue in 2024 - an over 11 percent increase, as compared to the previous year - it is now the world's second largest textile, apparel, and footwear exporter, next to China. VITAS aims for over $47 billion in export revenue this year, while continuing to deliver on commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to renewable energy sources, part of the country's ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050. This reflects Cascale's goal of delivering a 45% reduction of GHGs across the apparel industry value chain by 2030, executed through collaborative climate action programs like the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap and GIZ PDP Solar Rooftop Initiative, which support decarbonization efforts for manufacturers in Vietnam.

As one of just a few events where the entire consumer goods value chain can gather to align on shared objectives, Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City reflects the theme: "Co-Creating Tomorrow: Unified Action for People & Planet." The event will feature thought-provoking sessions including updates on Cascale's Higg Index tools, exclusively available on Worldly, as well as visionary speakers, a dynamic exhibition area, and specialized training sessions that provide certifications to enhance organizational credibility and demonstrate commitment to environmental and social sustainability.

"Echoing the theme 'Co-Creating Tomorrow: Unified Action for People & Planet,' I look forward to joining all the industry peers at the Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City to drive collective actions and bring actionable insights for our shared vision. Representing the voice from the manufacturers' perspective, I envision driving impactful change in the global fashion value chain," said Kyle Chung, assistant general manager, corporate quality and sustainability, Crystal Group Limited.

"The Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City serves as an invaluable platform for driving meaningful discussions and collaboration on sustainability. At Hirdaramani Apparel, we are committed to fostering innovation and shared solutions that promote sustainable practices. This forum empowers industry leaders to collectively shape a more sustainable future for the global apparel sector," said Leonie Vaas, general manager, sustainability at Hirdaramani Apparel.

"At New Balance, we believe in fostering greater sustainability through collective action. The only way to create a more responsible apparel and footwear industry for the future is by collaborating closely with peers, supply chain partners, and communities," said Tony Hung, supply chain sustainability manager, New Balance.

"We've listened closely to our members and the broader industry, taking a hard look at where we can make the greatest impact. The Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City is the culmination of that effort-a program designed to bring together key players across the value chain, with the manufacturer's voice at the core. This event offers a unique platform to collaborate, learn, and take action on the most pressing issues in sustainability. It's more than just an event; it's an opportunity to be part of the movement toward real, measurable change in our industry," said Lee Green, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, Cascale.

For more information on sessions, speakers, and sponsorship, please visit the event webpage.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire