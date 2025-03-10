Apple has confirmed that its comprehensive AI-powered features for Siri, initially expected this spring, will be significantly delayed until at least 2026. This setback could prove disadvantageous in the competitive AI race against tech rivals Google, Samsung, and Amazon. The company is facing fundamental technical challenges that must be resolved before the "Apple Intelligence" suite can be launched. While basic elements of Apple Intelligence will debut in Germany and other EU countries with the iOS 18.4 update in April, the more advanced AI capabilities like improved language processing and complex problem-solving features remain on hold. This delay comes at a critical time when competitors are already bringing their AI offerings to market, potentially influencing Apple's stock performance and market position.

Payment Services Competition Threatens Growth

The tech giant also faces mounting challenges in the payment services sector. Competitors like PayPal are aggressively targeting market share, with ambitious plans to increase brand checkout volume by 8-10% annually. However, Apple may retain a decisive competitive advantage through its integrated ecosystem and seamless Apple Pay integration. Meanwhile, recent investigations by consumer protection organizations have revealed security vulnerabilities in Apple's child protection features, allowing circumvention of usage restrictions and content filters. These data protection and security concerns could potentially undermine user and investor confidence, further impacting stock performance in a market increasingly focused on digital security.

