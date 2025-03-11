Hai Robotics, a global leader in intelligent warehouse automation, is set to unveil HaiPick Climb for the first live, hands-on demonstration at LogiMAT 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. This event marks the global physical debut of the latest addition to Hai Robotics' award-winning HaiPick Systems portfolio, giving attendees an exclusive opportunity to witness the system in action.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311173477/en/

From March 11 to 13 at Booth 3A03, Hai Robotics will showcase how HaiPick Climb redefines warehouse automation with extreme efficiency, seamless scalability, and minimal infrastructure requirements. (Graphic: Business Wire)

From March 11 to 13 at Booth 3A03, Hai Robotics will showcase how HaiPick Climb redefines warehouse automation with extreme efficiency, seamless scalability, and minimal infrastructure requirements. Designed to meet the growing demands of high-throughput operations, the solution offers businesses a simpler approach to automate, scale, and optimize storage density-without complex overhauls.

First Look: HaiPick Climb in Action

As Europe's premier intralogistics exhibition, LogiMAT 2025 serves as the ultimate platform for discovering the latest advancements in warehouse automation, material handling, and supply chain optimization. With a strong focus on efficiency, intelligent automation, and scalable solutions, LogiMAT brings together industry leaders, solution providers, and logistics professionals to explore cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of intralogistics.

At Booth 3A03, Hai Robotics will showcase HaiPick Climb live a breakthrough solution redefining goods-to-person automation with unmatched efficiency, compact design, and simplified deployment. Visitors will experience the system in action for the first time, seeing how it optimizes space utilization, accelerates throughput, and enables seamless scalability without costly infrastructure changes.

Simple Implementation for All Facilities Unlike traditional ASRS, HaiPick Climb requires minimal infrastructure, works with industry-standard racks, and operates efficiently even in facilities with irregular flooring, making automation accessible for both greenfield and brownfield sites.

Unlike traditional ASRS, HaiPick Climb requires minimal infrastructure, works with industry-standard racks, and operates efficiently even in facilities with irregular flooring, making automation accessible for both greenfield and brownfield sites. Order Fulfillment in Under 2 Minutes The system's fast-traveling HaiClimber robots, combined with real-time order dispatching, enable urgent orders to be picked and delivered to workstations in as little as 2 minutes-a game-changer for same-day delivery and high-priority orders.

The system's fast-traveling HaiClimber robots, combined with real-time order dispatching, enable urgent orders to be picked and delivered to workstations in as little as 2 minutes-a game-changer for same-day delivery and high-priority orders. 34% Faster Than Typical ASRS Systems HaiPick Climb eliminates the bottlenecks of traditional systems with its direct tote access, high-speed vertical climbing, and intelligent routing, delivering an industry-leading boost in throughput and responsiveness.

HaiPick Climb eliminates the bottlenecks of traditional systems with its direct tote access, high-speed vertical climbing, and intelligent routing, delivering an industry-leading boost in throughput and responsiveness. 4,000 Totes Per Hour in 1,000? Designed for peak performance, the system handles up to 4,000 totes per hour, ensuring facilities can keep up with high order volumes while reducing labor-intensive manual picking.

Designed for peak performance, the system handles up to 4,000 totes per hour, ensuring facilities can keep up with high order volumes while reducing labor-intensive manual picking. Up to 12 Meters of Storage, 6x Storage Capacity By maximizing vertical space and eliminating the need for cross-aisles, HaiPick Climb achieves six times the storage capacity of conventional warehouses, enabling 30,000 tote locations in just 1,000?.

Unlocking a New Era of Smart Automation

"HaiPick Climb is redefining how warehouses implement automation-without the complexity of traditional ASRS," said Peter Guan, EMEA Managing Director at Hai Robotics. "LogiMAT 2025 marks the first time our customers can experience it live, and we're excited to show them how it transforms operational efficiency. From increased storage capacity to seamless scalability, this system is designed to help businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving market."

By combining agility, high throughput, and simplified installation, HaiPick Climb delivers a next-level automation experience that works with existing warehouse infrastructure-reducing setup time and cost, while enabling rapid expansion as business needs evolve.

Experience HaiPick Climb at LogiMAT 2025

Hai Robotics invites all attendees to be among the first to witness HaiPick Climb in action at Booth 3A03. Engage with our experts, explore real-world applications, and discover how this cutting-edge technology can elevate your warehouse operations.

Secure a dedicated session with our specialists and get a personalized walkthrough of HaiPick Climb's capabilities.

For more information, visit HaiRobotics.com or follow us on LinkedIn for real-time event updates.

About Hai Robotics

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), delivering unparalleled system flexibility and maximizing operational efficiency for facilities of all sizes and conditions.

Hai developed a modular approach to automation called HaiPick Systems. With a catalog of advanced robotic equipment and software that operates with nearly any industry-standard racking and storage materials, Hai Robotics provides tailored automation solutions that can be easily modified even after implementation.

HaiPick Systems reduce warehouse storage footprints by up to 75% through increased storage density, with vertical storage reaching up to 12 meters (39+ feet). They achieve 99%+ order pick accuracy, 4x increased efficiency, 3x daily throughput, and eliminate human travel for order picking.

With 1,500+ projects implemented across 40+ countries, supported by 8 global offices and 60+ partners worldwide, Hai Robotics is a reliable resource for providing local support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311173477/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing.eu@hairobotics.com