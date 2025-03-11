BioBond Adhesives, Inc.: Nova Farms and BioBond Partner to Revolutionize Food Safety with Bio-Based Protective Coatings

First-of-Its-Kind Sustainable Coating Enhances Safety, Compliance, and Sustainability in Food Processing and Distribution Facilities

Nova Farms Inc., a leading grower-direct distributor of fresh produce and dry grains, has partnered with BioBond Adhesives Inc. ("BioBond") to implement a pioneering bio-based protective coating at its 19,600-square-foot food processing and distribution facility in Phoenix, Arizona. This innovative solution sets a new standard in food safety, sustainability, and cost-efficiency for the industry.

BioBond's advanced protective coatings-formulated from plant-based materials, provide exceptional resistance against mold, bacteria, and contaminants. Unlike traditional coatings, they contain zero microplastics, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for food processing and distribution said Christian Rodriquez, Director of Business Development for BioBond Adhesives, Inc.

"Food safety is non-negotiable, and BioBond's technology gives us a cutting-edge advantage," said Luis Almeida, CEO of Nova Farms USA. "Not only does it enhance safety and compliance, but it also aligns with our mission to drive sustainability across our supply chain." With the successful deployment in Phoenix, Nova Farms USA plans to expand the use of BioBond's coatings at its Mexico, Colorado, and California processing and distribution centers.

This strategic expansion underscores Nova Farms' commitment to leading the industry in sustainability, compliance, and operational excellence.

Nova Farms USA will be the first tenant for the 1.2 million square feet Arizona Fresh Agri-Food Innovation Center " The Future of Food in the Heart of the Desert" project to be built over the next few years in the downtown Phoenix area which brings together innovation not seen before in the Agri-tech industry.

"Our mission is to revolutionize the protective coatings for select industries that demand the highest levels of safety and performance," said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond Adhesives Inc. "With Nova Farms USA adopting our technology and becoming the lead tenant for Arizona Fresh Agri-Food Innovation Center, we're taking a significant step toward making food processing facilities cleaner, safer, and more sustainable."

About Nova Farms USA, Inc.

Nova Farms Inc. is a premier grower-direct distributor of fresh produce and dry grains, including avocados, radishes, and celery. Serving retail grocery chains, food service providers, and commercial packers, Nova Farms is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability in food distribution.

About Arizona Fresh Holdings LLC

Arizona Fresh Holdings LLC and its affiliated companies were formed in 2018 to develop the Arizona Fresh Agri-Food Innovation Center in the Greater Phoenix region. The founders of the company bring over 100 years of collective experience in international food distribution markets, finance and real estate development through leadership roles in dozens of companies and ventures in the United States and Mexico.

About BioBond Adhesives Inc.

BioBond is a leading innovator in bio-based materials for adhesives and protective coatings. Focused on sustainability and performance, BioBond develops advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of industries prioritizing safety and environmental responsibility. BioBond is funded by Generation Food Rural Partners Fund at Big Idea Ventures.

