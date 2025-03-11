Good Job Games, a fast-growing mobile game company based in Türkiye, has secured $23M in a seed funding round led by Menlo Ventures and Tripledot co-founder Akin Babayigit's new games fund Arcadia to build a legacy entertainment company for players of all ages. Good Job Games raised the large seed financing with a proven track record of popular games, Zen Match, Wonder Blast and Match Villains

Good Job Games, founded by industry leaders Ilker Ilicali and Nazim Akmandil, has had incredible momentum as a developer and publisher since its bootstrapped founding. In its first two years, it became one of the most successful hyper-casual publishers with more than 3 billion downloads. The company has since sold its genre-defining game Zen Match, and recently shifted its focus to innovating the match-3 category and scaled the instant hit Match Villains.

"We are proud to have grown Good Job Games with no external investment thanks to our passionate and extraordinary team," said Ilker Ilicali, founder and CEO, Good Job Games. "Our success has always been powered by our team's creativity, dedication, and craftsmanship to deliver exceptional games. We now also have great partners in Menlo Ventures and Arcadia supporting our next phase to scale our games and grow our player base. Our goal is to build a legacy entertainment company-one that creates genre-defining games with global appeal."

Good Job Games stands out in the mobile game sector with its commitment to design and quality, and fosters a culture that prioritizes teamwork, creativity and growth. The team now has more than 100 developers, designers, and artists dedicated to maintaining, scaling, and expanding its entertainment portfolio.

"At Menlo, we invest in gaming craftsmanship-and after playing over 1,000 levels of Match Villains, I can confidently say it's the best match-3 game on the market," said Amy Wu, Partner at Menlo Ventures (investor in Epic Games, 1047 Games, and Tripledot Studios). "When you step into Good Job Games' office, you instantly feel their relentless obsession with detail and player delight."

Good Job Games is the first investment from Arcadia, the new mobile games fund founded by Tripledot co-founder Akin Babayigit. Babayigit is also known as a quiet force advising and backing the top game companies born from the robust game development sector in Türkiye.

"Good Job Games has stormed the match-3 category with Match Villains, which has incredible long term retention metrics that are rarely seen," said Babayigit. "They are the real deal and will prove to have staying power. Beyond this, Ilker and Nazim are truly generational entrepreneurs and incredible human beings, so partnering with them for the future was an absolute no-brainer."

To learn more about Good Job Games, please visit goodjobgames.com.

About Good Job Games

Founded in 2017, Good Job Games has set new standards in hyper-casual and redefined the tile-match genre. The best games come from the best teams, and GJG brings together top talent driven to make an impact. With every game, the goal is to leave a lasting mark on the entertainment industry.

Learn more at goodjobgames.com.

About Menlo Ventures

Menlo Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital firm investing at the forefront of AI. Our portfolio includes more than 80 public companies and over 165 exits through mergers and acquisitions. Currently managing more than $6 billion in assets, we invest at every stage across Consumer, Enterprise, and Healthcare. Our portfolio companies include Abnormal Security, Anthropic, Benchling, Carta, Chime, Harness, Pinecone, Poshmark, Pillpack, Recursion, Roku, Rover, Siri, Typeface, Uber, and Warby Parker. We strive to have a positive impact on everything we do. When we're in, we're ALL IN.

www.menlovc.com

@MenloVentures

About Arcadia

Arcadia Gaming Partners is a founder-led venture firm, investing in the best mobile games companies in the world. Its solo GP, Akin Babayigit, was the founder of Tripledot Studios, where he led the startup to become the fastest growing company in Europe with a valuation of over $1.4bn. Akin was also previously a co-founder of Luna Labs, which sold to IronSource in 2021. He is an early investor in some of the most iconic companies in games including: Dream Games, Sypke Games, Agave Games, Bigger Games, GOAT Studios, and Layer.ai.

www.arcadiagames.vc

@Arcadiagamesvc

