Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Celebrates the Successful Completion of Phase One and the Beginning of Phase Two of the Atlantic Chestnut Development Located Within the Five Boroughs of New York City

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, K.B. Industries, celebrate the successful completion of Phase One and the beginning of Phase Two of Atlantic Chestnut, a major construction development located in the Five Boroughs of New York City, to which a portion of the rooftop was subcontracted to one of K.B. Industries' Certified Installers operating in the Tri-State Area.

According to the Notice of Completion- Final Environmental Impact Statement released by the City of New York's Department of City Planning in 2016, Mayor Bill de Blasio released a strategic plan in 2014 "to build and preserve affordable housing throughout New York City in coordination with sustainable infrastructure investments" targeting communities across the five boroughs.

Among these projects included a neighborhood in East New York, Atlantic Avenue, which remains the largest corridor running through the area and one of the main thoroughfares in Brooklyn. According to the East New York Community Plan, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) prioritized the development of over 1,200 units of affordable housing, including the once industrial Dinsmore Chestnut site on Atlantic Avenue, now known as Atlantic Chestnut. In addition to affordable housing, another primary goal of HPD was to "build new green infrastructure throughout the neighborhood."

Turning this edifice into an architectural masterpiece has been no small feat. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses, the 14-story Atlantic Chestnut building spans an entire city block, encompassing 4.5 acres with 3 interconnected, mixed-use buildings. One of the most prominent features of this spectacle is its "Rooftop Green Ribbon" terrace which links the three buildings at the ninth-floor roof featuring a walking path that runs from end to end, with a full 2-way loop representing a ¼ mile walk.

Phase One was completed in 2023, featuring a total of 7900 square feet of KBI Flexi®-Pave walking paths along the rooftop Courtyard and Ninth Floor. As Phase Two of the project is scheduled to begin this month, another 7350 square feet of KBI Flexi®-Pave is scheduled to be placed along the Courtyard and Ninth Floor for walking paths and pedestrian use. CEO and Chairman Kevin Bagnall stated, "It is exciting to see the use of KBI Flexi®-Pave in projects like this in the Five Boroughs of New York City."

As urbanization continues to increase, dilemmas regarding affordable housing, walkability, stormwater management and community resources- to name a few- will continue to drive actions toward logical, proven, sustainable solutions. Mr. Bagnall continued, "The acceptance with KBI Flexi®-Pave's superior paving features and benefits being utilized and recognized by the distinguished Architectural and Engineering companies that are involved with this prestigious project is indeed a testament to API's flagship "Scrap Tire Construction Products. We are honored to be a part of it."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBI Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison

swilliams@apaicorp.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

