ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2025 15:38 Uhr
120 Leser
AEG Receives 2025 Handshake Early Talent Award

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / AEG, the world's leading sports and entertainment company, has received a 2025 Handshake Early Talent Award (ETA), recognizing it as a top employer for Gen Z talent. With Gen Z making up 27% of today's workforce and projected to reach 30% by 2030, this award highlights AEG's commitment to fostering early career opportunities and professional development.

The annual Handshake Early Talent Award celebrates the best employers for individuals starting their careers. AEG was selected from nearly 1 million employers using Handshake's platform, joining an elite group of past winners that have included Adidas, Amazon, General Motors, Google, and TikTok.

"At AEG, we believe in empowering the next generation of leaders by providing meaningful career opportunities, mentorship, and a culture that fosters innovation and growth," said Marla Anderson, VP, Talent Acquisition, AEG. "Receiving the Handshake Early Talent Award reinforces our dedication to attracting and developing young professionals who will shape the future of the sports and entertainment industry."

Handshake is the leading career platform for Gen Z, with a network of over 17 million students, alumni, employers, and career educators. Nearly 1 million companies across the U.S. and Europe use Handshake to build their future workforce, spanning industries from Fortune 500 corporations to startups, healthcare systems, school districts, and federal agencies.

By earning this distinction, AEG continues to demonstrate its leadership in workforce development and its commitment to nurturing early talent across the sports and entertainment industry.

AEG's Talent Acquisition Team posed with Handshake's Early Talent Award.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



