Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the appointment of Maha Virudhagiri as the company's first Chief Technology Officer. In this new role, Maha will lead engineering, IT, infosec, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to accelerate Coalition's advantage in both insurance and cybersecurity.

"We're thrilled to have Maha join our team to help Coalition scale our engineering efforts as we continue to create the most innovative cyber insurance solutions in the world," said Joshua Motta, Coalition's CEO and co-founder. "As our new CTO, Maha will focus on advancing our technology strategy and making our security and insurance solutions more accessible and scalable as Coalition works to protect all types of businesses across the globe."

Virudhagiri brings extensive experience from his nearly seven years at Tesla, where he played a pivotal role in leading the company's Global Digital Experience organization and worldwide team of engineers, product managers, and designers. Before Tesla, Virudhagiri held leadership roles at Ancestry® and Walmart Labs, where he built high-performing teams and scaled complex platforms.

"I've been so impressed already with the energy I've seen at Coalition and the mission to protect the unprotected as every organization joins the digital economy," commented Virudhagiri. "I look forward to applying my extensive experience in delivering platforms that power positive customer experiences to Coalition's Active Insurance customers."

Virudhagiri will report directly to Motta as a member of Coalition's executive team.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate potential cyber attacks. Leveraging its relationships with leading global insurers and capacity providers, including Coalition Insurance Company, Coalition offers Active Insurance products to businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. Policyholders can receive automated cyber alerts and access expert advice and global third-party risk management tools through Coalition's cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

Insurance products are offered by Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. ("CIS"), a licensed insurance producer and surplus lines broker with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies and available on an admitted basis through Coalition Insurance Company ("CIC") a licensed insurance underwriter (NAIC 29530). Insurance products offered through CIS and CIC may not be available in all states. Complete license and carrier information is available here. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer's then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313574563/en/

Contacts:

Marisa Graves

Communications at Coalition

press@coalitioninc.com