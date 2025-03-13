Innovative-E and Microsoft Drive Project Management Modernization at SNHU

Microsoft's 2x AI Cloud Partner of the Year in PPM, Innovative-e, delivers cutting-edge Microsoft platform solutions that streamline project execution and enhances strategic alignment at Southern New Hampshire University.

Innovative-e, the 2023-2024 Microsoft AI Cloud Partner of the Year for Project and Portfolio Management, has been featured in a Microsoft Partner Spotlight case study and video for its transformative work with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). The video highlights how Innovative-e leveraged Microsoft's cloud technologies to modernize SNHU's project management capabilities, delivering unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and strategic alignment.

SNHU, a forward-thinking institution and a nationally recognized leader in online and campus-based education with over 15,000 employees faced challenges with disparate project management tools, resulting in reporting inconsistencies and inefficiencies. Innovative-e transformed SNHU's project and portfolio management (PPM) landscape using Microsoft's Power Platform, Teams, Project Online, and Teams for Project Management (Teams4PM)-an AI-enhanced solution designed by Innovative-e.-resulting in streamlined project execution, enhanced visibility, and improved capacity planning. This has set the foundation for further modernization and AI adoption.

"SNHU needed a modern, centralized solution to align projects with university goals while ensuring scalability," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "[With] Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Teams, and Teams4PM as the principal components - you now have secure ways to tie everything together and solve previously unsolvable problems in the project and work management space."

By leveraging the modern Microsoft Platform and Innovative-e's award-winning expertise, SNHU now benefits from real-time data-driven insights, seamless collaboration, and a single source of truth for project data. The Microsoft Partner Spotlight Video explores SNHU's journey, the power of Microsoft's cloud solutions and the pivotal role Innovative-e played in driving their digital modernization.

About Innovative-e

Innovative-e is a leading Microsoft AI Cloud Solution Partner specializing in Modern Work for Enterprise and SMB organizations. Innovative-e empowers businesses to modernize project and work management with a platform-first approach through secure, low/pro code, AI-enabled solutions and Agentic AI-driven automation built on Microsoft technologies.

A 2023 and 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Project and Portfolio Management -and a seven-time award winner over the past six consecutive years, Innovative-e has a proven track record of delivering transformative solutions that help organizations maximize their Microsoft platform investments. By leveraging the latest advancements - including Microsoft AI, AI Agents, and partner technologies like Teams4PM-Innovative-e provides comprehensive services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, adoption, change management (training & support), and end-to-end application lifecycle management (ALM).

