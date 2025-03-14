AI Cloud Gaming Protocol DeepLink Announces CEX Listings on March 18

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / DeepLink, a decentralized AI-powered cloud gaming protocol, has announced the official listing of its native token, $DLC, on Gate.io, BingX, BITMART, MEXC, and LBank on March 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM Singapore Time (UTC+8). This listing marks a significant step in DeepLink's mission to revolutionize AI-integrated cloud gaming through DePIN, AI Agents, and GPU-based gaming infrastructure.
DeepLink's Vision: AI + Cloud Gaming + Blockchain
DeepLink is a pioneering AI cloud gaming protocol, leveraging advanced AI models to provide ultra-low latency (1ms), 8K resolution game streaming, and decentralized GPU power for high-performance gaming. The platform supports cloud esports, blockchain-integrated gaming, VR/AR/XR, and cloud internet cafés. With a fast-growing global community of 2.7 million users, 1.6 million+ token holders, and 750,000+ Twitter followers, DeepLink is rapidly emerging as a leader in AI-driven decentralized gaming.
Key Project Highlights:
Strong Investor Backing: $9 million raised from Amber, DePIN X, Water Drip, JDI, GOBI Partners, MEEZAN, PrimeLink, NeoVentures, and others.
Successful Public Sale: $10 million raised, FDV $300M.
Massive User Growth: 900K MAU, 300K DAU across 120 countries.
Game-Changing AI Technology: Ultra-low latency (1ms), high resolution (8K), high refresh rate (244Hz), no lag, and 24/7 stability.
Airdrop Success:
Bybit: 1.24M participants, 308K+ engaged.
OKX: 335K+ participants (top 2 best-performing project on OKX).
Binance: Over 3M people engaged.
$DLC Listing Schedule & Exchanges
March 18, 2025, 8:00 PM SGT (UTC+8)
DEX Listing: XAI Agent Join DeepLink IAO
50M $DLC available - Investors can acquire $DLC using $XAA.
CEX Listings: Gate.io, BingX, BITMART, MEXC, LBank
Major Listing Events & Rewards
Gate.io Community Vote ($5,000 Prize Pool) Vote Now
BingX Staking Rewards: 66.6M DLC Join Here
MEXC Pre-Market Trading More Info
Feng He, Co-founder & CEO of DeepLink, commented:
"DeepLink is redefining cloud gaming by combining AI, DePIN, and decentralized GPU infrastructure. Our listing on multiple exchanges is a crucial step in expanding the DeepLink ecosystem and bringing the future of AI-powered gaming to a global audience."
DeepLink's listing on these major exchanges is set to boost adoption, liquidity, and visibility, positioning it as a leading AI-powered decentralized gaming protocol.
