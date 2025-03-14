Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
AI Cloud Gaming Protocol DeepLink Announces CEX Listings on March 18

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / DeepLink, a decentralized AI-powered cloud gaming protocol, has announced the official listing of its native token, $DLC, on Gate.io, BingX, BITMART, MEXC, and LBank on March 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM Singapore Time (UTC+8). This listing marks a significant step in DeepLink's mission to revolutionize AI-integrated cloud gaming through DePIN, AI Agents, and GPU-based gaming infrastructure.

DeepLink's Vision: AI + Cloud Gaming + Blockchain

DeepLink is a pioneering AI cloud gaming protocol, leveraging advanced AI models to provide ultra-low latency (1ms), 8K resolution game streaming, and decentralized GPU power for high-performance gaming. The platform supports cloud esports, blockchain-integrated gaming, VR/AR/XR, and cloud internet cafés. With a fast-growing global community of 2.7 million users, 1.6 million+ token holders, and 750,000+ Twitter followers, DeepLink is rapidly emerging as a leader in AI-driven decentralized gaming.

Key Project Highlights:

  • Strong Investor Backing: $9 million raised from Amber, DePIN X, Water Drip, JDI, GOBI Partners, MEEZAN, PrimeLink, NeoVentures, and others.

  • Successful Public Sale: $10 million raised, FDV $300M.

  • Massive User Growth: 900K MAU, 300K DAU across 120 countries.

  • Game-Changing AI Technology: Ultra-low latency (1ms), high resolution (8K), high refresh rate (244Hz), no lag, and 24/7 stability.

  • Airdrop Success:

    • Bybit: 1.24M participants, 308K+ engaged.

    • OKX: 335K+ participants (top 2 best-performing project on OKX).

    • Binance: Over 3M people engaged.

$DLC Listing Schedule & Exchanges

  • March 18, 2025, 8:00 PM SGT (UTC+8)

  • DEX Listing: XAI Agent Join DeepLink IAO

    • 50M $DLC available - Investors can acquire $DLC using $XAA.

  • CEX Listings: Gate.io, BingX, BITMART, MEXC, LBank

Major Listing Events & Rewards

  • Gate.io Community Vote ($5,000 Prize Pool) Vote Now

  • BingX Staking Rewards: 66.6M DLC Join Here

  • MEXC Pre-Market Trading More Info

Feng He, Co-founder & CEO of DeepLink, commented:

"DeepLink is redefining cloud gaming by combining AI, DePIN, and decentralized GPU infrastructure. Our listing on multiple exchanges is a crucial step in expanding the DeepLink ecosystem and bringing the future of AI-powered gaming to a global audience."

DeepLink's listing on these major exchanges is set to boost adoption, liquidity, and visibility, positioning it as a leading AI-powered decentralized gaming protocol.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:

Joanna Park
media@deeplink.ai

Join the DeepLink Movement:

Website: www.deeplink.cloud
Twitter: @DeepLinkGlobal
Research Report: Read Here
All Official Links: DeepLink Linktree

SOURCE: DeepLink



