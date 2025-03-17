Acronis, Inc.: Acronis 2024 ESG Report Highlights a Year of Commitment to Sustainability Growth, Cybersecurity Leadership, and Social Impact

Focused on long-term objectives, Acronis strengthens commitment to ESG efforts and support for communities

SHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 17, 2025, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance. In 2024, Acronis drove environmental efficiency growth and reinforced ESG initiatives to support partners, enhance cybersecurity, and contribute to a better future. As an ESG-responsible organization, Acronis remains committed to sustainable expansion while enhancing cybersecurity while also making a meaningful impact on the environment and global communities.

The report details key initiatives, including efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, strengthen cybersecurity measures, and expand social programs that support education, diversity, and workforce development.

Key 2024 ESG highlights include:

Environmental Leadership

Updated and reviewed the company's greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory.

Conducted an assessment of the GHG footprint from the use of Acronis solutions.

Performed a data center risk assessment to evaluate environmental impact.

Organized 23 environmental events, collecting over 2,700 kg of waste and logging 630+ volunteer hours.

Social Impact & Employee Engagement

Launched the company-wide "Voice of Employees" program to strengthen workplace culture.

Expanded the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program Ambassadors campaign, engaging 500+ employees in 76 projects, with nearly 3,000 volunteer hours.

Hosted 34 CyberWomen meetups across 10 countries, reaching 700 participants.

Continued its Women in Tech (WIT) Mentorship program with 36 graduates.

Supported education through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program with the construction of six schools and IT classrooms.

Introduced IT skills programs in Germany and Bulgaria, promoting workforce development.

Strong Governance & Cybersecurity Commitment

Enhanced supplier reviews and business continuity programs.

Strengthened cybersecurity by enforcing two-factor authentication for partner tenants.

Expanded ISO security certification and launched the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU).

Conducted information security training company-wide.

Alignment with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs)

Aligned initiatives with seven key U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Focused on reducing inequalities, promoting quality education, fostering gender equality, and supporting industry innovation and infrastructure.

"In 2024, Acronis made significant strides in enhancing our ESG efforts, from improving the data quality used for calculating greenhouse gas emissions to initiating projects aimed at reducing our carbon footprint," said Alona Geckler, Chief of Staff and SVP of Business Operations at Acronis. "As we look ahead, we are committed to building on these efforts, continuously improving our ESG practices, and working closely with our partners to create a more sustainable future. We will remain focused on driving positive change through responsible operations and ensuring that our sustainability goals align with the needs of both our business and the planet."

As a cybersecurity leader, Acronis is distinguished with its natively integrated approach to cyber protection, unifying AI-powered anti-malware, backup, disaster recovery, and extended detection and response (XDR) to simplify security and streamline operations. By consolidating multiple tools into one solution, Acronis reduces complexity, enhances scalability, and helps MSPs protect more customers efficiently while minimizing environmental impact.

Acronis stands out with its global network of over 50 Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers, prioritizing sustainability in partner selection. Over half of these facilities follow eco-friendly practices, including power efficiency, ISO certifications, e-waste policies, and climate risk management, with many participating in the iMasons Climate Accord. Many facilities use eco-friendly cooling methods like water and air cooling with water-based refrigerants, while a third of Acronis' data center providers have adopted technologies that reduce harmful refrigerants, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability.

Acronis protects over 750,000+ business customers, supports 20,000+ service providers, and maintains over 50 data centers worldwide. Through the work of the Acronis Threat Research Unit, in 2024, Acronis uncovered 195 million threats and blocked 61 million malicious emails.

For more information, please download the full Acronis 2024 ESG report here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/sustainability-governance/

