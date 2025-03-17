Guavapay, a leading provider of end-to-end payment solutions headquartered in London, UK, announced the appointment of Guy Noble as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- Guavapay UK. With an extensive background in the financial services and fintech sectors across the globe, Guy will lead the company into its next phase of global expansion, product innovation and market leadership.

Bringing decades of experience in banking, payments, and fintech, Guy has held senior leadership roles at top financial institutions, driving transformative strategies in digital banking, cross-border payments, and financial technology. His expertise will be instrumental in further strengthening Guavapay's mission to simplify payments and enhance financial accessibility for individuals and businesses worldwide.

"I'm delighted to join the exceptionally talented team at Guavapay UK and build on the solid foundation that has already been established. Guavapay has demonstrated tremendous growth over the past years, and I look forward to keeping the momentum going while leading the company into its next phase of growth. With our technology, people, and strong network of partners, we will continue to deliver innovative, practical financial solutions that enable individuals and businesses to access financial solutions whether or not they rely on traditional banking systems." said Guy Noble, CEO of Guavapay UK.

Under his leadership, Guavapay will continue to develop its flagship products, MyGuava and MyGuava Business, while exploring new markets, partnerships, and fintech innovations to reinforce its position as a leading global financial service provider.

About Guavapay:

Guavapay headquartered in London, UK offers end-to-end payments solutions for retail customers and business clients. Our comprehensive ecosystem of products has been built with a view to delivering a complete solution that caters for any and all payment requirements.

The MyGuava App is a universal financial tool that blends convenience, transparency and flexibility to meet the needs of global citizens, whether you're on an international adventure or handling daily expenses. MyGuava Business is a payments solution provider for businesses of all size.

Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited's ICO registration number is ZA274504.

For more information, please visit www.guavapay.com.

