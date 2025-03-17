Beatbot and IDC Jointly Release White Paper: 'Intelligent Pool Robots-Ushering in the Era of Next-Generation Pool Care'

The white paper sheds light on the growth and intelligent development trends of the robotic pool cleaning industry and highlights its core driving factors.

BERLIN, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a trailblazer in pool cleaning innovation, has officially partnered with IDC (International Data Corporation), a premier global market intelligence firm specializing in consumer technology, to release a groundbreaking white paper: "Intelligent Pool Robots-Ushering in the Era of Next-Generation Pool Care." The report provides a comprehensive look at the evolution of pool cleaning technology and market growth trends, highlighting how the industry is becoming increasingly intelligent. With more smart features and even the introduction of AI, this transformation is set to accelerate further, driving rapid advancements and paving the way for more efficient and innovative solutions.

Key Insights from the White Paper

This white paper provides growth trend forecasts for the pool cleaning robot market. IDC predicts that by 2029, global shipments of pool cleaning robots will exceed 3.97 million units, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. It also explores how consumer demand for smarter pool cleaning solutions is evolving, driven by the widespread adoption and advancement of smart home technology. As more consumers prioritize advanced technology, they are willing to invest more in premium, higher-end solutions that offer superior performance and long-term benefits, further accelerating the shift toward intelligent pool maintenance.

IDC traces the development of pool cleaning tools through three distinct phases:

1.0 Traditional Hand-Operated Tools: Manual, rope-based cleaning machines requiring significant time and effort.

2.0 Cordless Robotic Cleaners: These early robotic cleaners relied on random cleaning patterns and suffered from poor obstacle detection, leading to inefficiencies and incomplete coverage.

3.0 Intelligent Pool Cleaning Robots: AI-driven, fully autonomous systems that provide complete pool coverage and incorporate advanced smart features.

Looking ahead, the report forecasts a continued rise in automation, with AI further enhancing cleaning efficiency and user experience. As demand for smarter, more efficient solutions grows, intelligent automation will play a central role in the future of pool maintenance.

Beatbot: Driving the Future of Intelligent Pool Care

The IDC white paper identifies four key capabilities shaping smart pool cleaning: sensory ability, decision-making, cleaning execution, and human-machine interaction. These advancements are paving the way for more autonomous pool maintenance.

Building on its industry-first 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner in 2024, Beatbot is once again redefining smart pool care in 2025 by further integrating AI for greater automation and efficiency.

At the forefront is the AquaSense 2 Ultra, powered by HybridSense AI Pool Mapping, which combines an AI camera, infrared, and ultrasonic sensors for precise navigation and adaptive cleaning. Its 5-in-1 cleaning system ensures full coverage-tackling the water surface, waterline, floor, walls, and water clarification with a revolutionary submarine propulsion system. AI Cruise Debris Detection enhances cleaning efficiency, while app-controlled navigation optimizes water surface cleaning. Beatbot's exclusive surface parking system makes retrieval effortless. Recognized for its cutting-edge design and innovation, AquaSense 2 Ultra was honored with the 2025 iF Design Award, reinforcing Beatbot's commitment to blending aesthetics with top-tier functionality.

As the IDC report highlights, AI-driven automation is reshaping pool maintenance, and with the AquaSense 2 Ultra, Beatbot is leading the way.

Antonio Wang, Group Vice President at IDC for Devices and Consumer Research, said, "As the demand for smarter, more efficient pool maintenance solutions continues to rise, we anticipate significant growth in the pool cleaning robotics market. With brands like Beatbot driving innovation, we foresee a new wave of intelligent, user-friendly, and highly capable products entering the market, reshaping the way consumers approach pool care.

York Guo, CMO of Beatbot, emphasized, "Innovation has always been at the core of Beatbot, driving us to redefine pool maintenance with cutting-edge technology. But true innovation isn't just about products-it's about the people who inspire them. Our users are more than customers, they are partners in this journey. They seek excellence in every aspect of life, embrace innovation, and demand the best-motivating us to push boundaries and set new industry standards. Their pursuit of a superior lifestyle fuels our commitment to smarter, more effortless pool care. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to delivering groundbreaking solutions that not only elevate pool cleaning but enhance the lives of those who choose Beatbot."

Spring Forward, Clean to Perfection with Beatbot Limited-Time Offers

Visit Beatbot's official website for an exclusive preview of the white paper and key insights. Stay tuned for the full version, set to be released at the end of March!

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 221 patents (granted and under application), including 128 patents for inventions.

