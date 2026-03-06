UGREEN Limited: UGREEN Releases Next-Generation Thunderbolt 5 Docking Stations to Max Out Productivity

LONDON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer electronics brand, announced on March 6 that pre-orders have opened for its latest Maxidok line of docks, an all-new collection of Thunderbolt 5 docking stations for the European market. As a leading docking station brand on Amazon Europe, UGREEN brings next-generation desktop connectivity to the lineup, with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater expansion capabilities, providing a significant boost in performance and workflow flexibility.

As laptops become thinner and lighter, the trade-off is fewer available ports. At the same time, demand for faster data transfers, multi-display outputs, and external storage continues to rise. The Maxidok line, the latest flagship in UGREEN's Revodok series, is built to resolve these challenges with Thunderbolt 5 technology. It eliminates port and bandwidth bottlenecks that traditional docks struggle with for 4K/8K and multi-device workflows, fully utilising the high bandwidth and advanced display capabilities of Thunderbolt 5. The result is a powerful tool built to accelerate creative workflows and truly help users "Max Out Your Productivity."

The Maxidok line offers three new models, all certified for Thunderbolt 5, to meet different needs. Certification ensures strong compatibility with MacBooks in terms of connection stability, transfer speed, and display quality.

Positioned as a flagship dock for peak productivity, the UGREEN Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock integrates 17 ports covering data, video, networking, storage, and charging. It supports bandwidth up to 120Gbps and includes built-in M.2 SSD expansion that enables users to open and edit large 4K assets directly without relying on slower external workflows. The dock delivers up to 240W total power for charging laptops and phones together, while also powering external displays. It also enables single 8K@60Hz or dual 6K@60Hz outputs on macOS and supports three independent displays on Windows systems.

The 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 desktop hub offers a streamlined and powerful alternative that features dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, 140W total power with up to 100W charging for laptops, Gigabit Ethernet, and multi-display capabilities. Designed to eliminate the need for additional adapters, it consolidates high-use ports into a single, cost-efficient solution.

UGREEN will also introduce a dedicated 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Mac mini dock, built to sit flush with the Mac mini M4 chassis while maintaining airflow integrity. It supports native dual extended displays on macOS and delivers up to single 8K@60Hz or dual 6K@60Hz outputs without requiring third-party display drivers. The Mac mini model also includes built-in M.2 SSD storage expansion, high-speed USB-A ports, SD/microSD 4.0 card readers, and a hybrid cooling system combining an aluminium heatsink with intelligent fan control.

By integrating high-speed bandwidth, multi-display performance, stable power delivery, and engineering-grade thermal management, UGREEN is positioning its new Thunderbolt 5 docking station lineup as a productivity upgrade. Designed for workflow-intensive scenarios, the lineup excels in demanding environments such as high-resolution video editing, real-time 3D rendering, multi-app creative production, immersive gaming setups, and multi-screen productivity workstations.

Priced at €459.99/£419.99 and €299.99/£249.99 respectively, the flagship 17-in-1 and standard 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 docks will be available for pre-order through UGREEN's official website, with sales beginning March 24 on Amazon and direct channels. The Mac mini model is scheduled for release in late April or early May.

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally. Lately, the brand has expanded into innovative new fields, including AI-powered NAS solutions, further enhancing its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs.

