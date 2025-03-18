UK private bank Hampden has moved its Edinburgh headquarters and rebranded from Hampden Co to Hampden Bank. The bank has relocated from 9 Charlotte Square in Edinburgh, where it opened in 2015, to a newly developed double-townhouse office at 20 and 21 Charlotte Square, the iconic square that is part of the city's financial district.

Hampden Bank CEO Tracey Davidson

Tracey Davidson, Hampden Bank's CEO, said: "Our growth over the last 10 years has led to a need for larger offices. The move across Edinburgh's Charlotte Square to beautifully renovated buildings provides collaborative and communal spaces for colleagues and room for further growth. We will also relocate our London office later in the year. Both new offices have spectacular entertainment spaces and we look forward to welcoming our many clients, shareholders, and professional partners."

Described by developer The Charlotte Square Collection as "a pinnacle of contemporary design in a heritage setting", the new Edinburgh office features open-plan floors, original stair cores, and an auditorium at the rear of the building where the bank will host events.

Commenting on the change of name to Hampden Bank, CEO Tracey Davidson added: "The update to our name reflects our identity and vision for the Bank and more clearly communicates our unwavering focus on banking with the highest standards of service."

Hampden Bank is set to report continued growth in its 2024 annual results next month and will mark its 10-year anniversary in June.

