Tekumo, Inc: Tekumo Announces International Partnership with Chilldyne, Inc.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Tekumo, Inc. (TKMO or the "Company") a leading provider of innovative solutions for On-Demand field service delivery, is excited to announce they have formed an International Partnership (North America and Japan) for installation and technical support with California based, Chilldyne, Inc., a leading innovator in data center cooling technology. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of decentralized data centers by leveraging advanced cooling technologies and a robust global, technology-based marketplace platform.

Tekumo's Global Marketplace Platform for Skilled Technicians

A key component of this partnership is the integration of Tekumo's FSM Platform - Tekumo comprehensive marketplace platform, providing direct access to skilled local technicians throughout North America and Japan. Tekumo will facilitate the installation, maintenance, and support of Chilldyne's efficient, reliable and affordable liquid cooling systems, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. By connecting data centers with certified professionals, Tekumo and Chilldyne are committed to delivering exceptional service and world-class support.

Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling

As data centers rapidly expand and evolve, the demand for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions has never been greater. Chilldyne's Chilldyne | Leak-Proof Liquid Cooling Technology direct-to-chip (DTC) liquid cooling technology offers unparalleled thermal management, reducing energy consumption and improving overall performance. "By partnering with Tekumo as our service provider, Chilldyne is able to extend our market reach, supporting Chilldyne's CDUs, cold plates and our complete liquid-cooled ecosystem to global markets. Especially timely for us right now is the ability to reach every part of North America as well as Japan. With this plan, Chilldyne can quickly extend our business into any market that is buying liquid cooling solutions," - said David Shepard, Vice President Sales for Chilldyne. This partnership will ensure that data centers in North America and Japan can access, install, maintain, and support these cutting-edge solutions seamlessly.

Tekumo Inc's COO, Graham King. states "As we enter the edge data center market, in particular remote and decentralized, Tekumo's focus is on leveraging cutting-edge technology to bring data processing closer to the end-users. The edge is critical, as it not only reduces latency but also enhances the overall user experience. We are committed to meeting the growing demands of industries relying on real-time data processing." Mr. King continues, "AI is exploding the need and growth of data centers globally. It drives the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities. As we advance towards a more and more digitalized society, the need for cost efficient, scalable data center infrastructure has never been more critical."

Market Size & Trends

The U.S. data center market size was valued at USD 50.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for data centers has witnessed significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of cloud technology across organizations in the country, which is inducing the need for large-scale data centers for companies to store and access data across networks. The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), which require substantial computing resources and power, is another factor driving the demand for a data center in the country. Additionally, the accelerating adoption of edge computing through generative AI, such as Chat GPT, is further augmenting the edge computing requirement as organizations are leveraging edge technologies to enhance their operational scale and deliver AI-based applications for efficient and better response. The adoption of such technologies across the U.S. is expected to increase the demand for data center infrastructure, with the growing requirement for services to store data.

Edge Data Center Market Size

The global edge data center market size was valued at USD 9.30 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.02 billion in 2023 to USD 41.60 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Edge data centers are the primary building blocks of the infrastructure edge and of its aggregation and access sublayers. It houses a number of racks and is located closer to the consumers, bringing computational resources closer to end users and their devices where data is being generated. The infrastructure edge layer might be seen as the mid-point between the traditional centralized cloud and the device edge, aiming to blend the advantages of both. These centers serve as an extension to the primary data centers, enabling a hybrid infrastructure environment that offers both distributed and centralized storage and computing capabilities.

Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/edge-data-center-market-109043

About Chilldyne

Founded in 2012, and originating from solving aerospace and life sciences engineering design problems, Chilldyne delivers dependable, leak-proof Direct-to-Chip (DTC) liquid cooling solutions to enterprises, colocation data centers and research institutions globally. In short, Chilldyne drives down TCO, and drives up reliability. Chilldyne's patented, fail-safe systems use advanced negative pressure technology and smart redundancy to prevent leaks and maximize uptime. Easy to install and maintain, Chilldyne's family of CDUs, manifolds, switch-over valves and cold plates deliver end-to-end liquid cooling solutions, ensuring unmatched cooling performance for a sustainable approach to managing your server environment.

About Tekumo

Tekumo offers an Onsite field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the "Uber-ization" of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT), the push of "Data-to-the Edge" and the AI revolution. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by coordinating On-Demand local technician resources and service management with complete data visibility of service events.

Tekumo caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in "less people, less time and less cost" for our customers.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC Pink:TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

