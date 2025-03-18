Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Guizhou Tyre Co., Ltd. (GTC) successfully organized GTC Visionary Night 2025 at The Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, bringing together global distributors, partners, and industry leaders. Under the theme "Accelerating the Future, Globally," the event celebrated GTC's outstanding achievements in innovation, sustainability, and global expansion, while reaffirming its commitment to technological advancements, green production, and digital transformation.





GTC Visionary Night 2025: Charting the Future with Global Distributors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/244823_59dfe8344418e9be_002full.jpg

During the event, GTC shared its latest milestones with global distributors. GTC became the first Chinese tire manufacturer to receive the prestigious Lighthouse Factory Award, recognizing the company's leadership in AI-driven manufacturing and digital transformation. Additionally, GTC was awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal, underscoring its excellence in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. These achievements highlight GTC's long-term investment in intelligent manufacturing and sustainable development, reinforcing its confidence in shaping the future of the industry.

A major highlight of the evening was the official launch of the 2026 PCR Program, marking GTC's entry into the global passenger car tire market. This strategic initiative is backed by a world-class intelligent manufacturing system with an annual production capacity of six million tires. With a strong emphasis on automation, high production efficiency, and premium quality, the program aims to bridge market gaps and elevate GTC's presence in the global tire industry.

Key executives from GTC delivered insightful speeches at the event. Wang Kun, General Manager of Guizhou Tyre Co., Ltd.; Liu Bin, General Manager of ADVANCE TYRE (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.; and You Jie, General Manager of Guizhou Tyre I/E Co., Ltd. shared GTC's strategic vision for future growth, international market expansion, and the latest trends in smart manufacturing and sustainability, providing valuable insights for their global partners.

Beyond business discussions, the event featured captivating performances, including a saxophonist, a dance group, a violinist, and a live band, seamlessly blending business networking with cultural appreciation and creating a unique and unforgettable experience for attendees.

During the night, Wang Kun, General Manager of Guizhou Tyre Co., Ltd., outlined the company's roadmap for future growth. GTC will accelerate its global market expansion, strengthen localized partnerships, and enhance its international brand presence. The company remains committed to advancing its intelligent manufacturing project with an annual capacity of six million passenger car tires, aiming to fill market gaps and explore new growth opportunities.

Additionally, GTC is actively planning its second overseas production facility, a strategic move to enhance supply chain resilience and drive long-term sustainability. Wang Kun emphasized that GTC will continue to deepen its global market strategy, pioneer innovations in smart manufacturing, integrate AI technology, and uphold its commitment to sustainability.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244823

SOURCE: Plentisoft