Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA) has launched AI-driven automation models designed to optimize decentralized finance (DeFi) operations, introducing intelligent transaction processing, risk analysis, and automated liquidity management. This development enhances the efficiency of financial transactions and smart contract execution for businesses operating in decentralized ecosystems.

Powering decentralized finance with AI-driven automation.

Atua AI's new AI models improve transaction speed, fraud detection, and automated compliance, addressing key challenges in blockchain-based financial systems. By integrating real-time machine learning algorithms, the platform ensures secure and scalable DeFi transactions while reducing manual processing efforts.

This launch marks a significant step toward streamlining AI-driven financial automation, with Atua AI reinforcing its capabilities in automated asset management, predictive financial analytics, and cross-chain liquidity optimization. These tools enable businesses to make informed financial decisions and improve operational security in blockchain-powered transactions.

As DeFi continues to expand, Atua AI remains committed to advancing AI-powered automation, ensuring decentralized enterprises can operate efficiently, securely, and with greater adaptability in global markets.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is a next-generation on-chain platform delivering AI-driven financial automation and predictive intelligence solutions for decentralized businesses. By introducing advanced automation models, Atua AI enhances transaction efficiency, risk management, and financial scalability in blockchain ecosystems.

