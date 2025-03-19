Firebolt, the data infrastructure for AI applications, announced the appointment of Carlos Román as Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In this role, Mr. Román will oversee Firebolt's go-to-market strategies and customer-facing operations across the EMEA region, further solidifying the company's commitment to global growth and innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319698262/en/

Carlos Román, EMEA VP, Firebolt

Mr. Román brings over 25 years of experience leading sales and demand generation within enterprise and digital-native organizations. His extensive background includes key leadership roles at Oracle and Confluent, where he drove exceptional revenue growth and market expansion.

At Confluent, Mr. Román served as Vice President for Digital Native and Emerging Markets in EMEA, leading go-to-market strategy with AWS, Google and Microsoft. Under his leadership, the cloud consumption business experienced unprecedented growth. Previously, Mr. Román held leadership positions at Oracle across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Mr. Román's appointment aligns with Firebolt's ambitious global expansion strategy, following the recent addition of Hemanth Vedagarbha as President, who oversees global go-to-market initiatives and customer-facing operations.

"Carlos is exactly the kind of leader we need to accelerate our growth in EMEA," said Mr. Vedagarbha, President at Firebolt. "His proven ability to scale businesses, drive aggressive market expansion and build high-performing teams is second to none. The EMEA region is a critical market for us, and with Carlos at the helm, I have no doubt that Firebolt will quickly become the leading solution for the fastest and most efficient AI-driven applications."

"Businesses today need a data platform that not only stores information but drives decision making with real-time insights," said Mr. Román. "Firebolt is designed to address the challenges of real-time data analytics for AI applications, enabling organizations to process vast amounts of data at scale while optimizing costs. That's a game-changer for organizations looking to scale AI-driven applications, enhance customer experiences and unlock new revenue streams. I'm excited to join the Firebolt family to help businesses across EMEA leverage Firebolt to drive tangible business outcomes."

Firebolt is expanding its footprint in key verticals such as financial services, e-commerce, gaming, delivery and technology, where real-time analytics and lightning-fast performance are critical for data intensive solutions. Firebolt's strong presence in key markets including the United Kingdom, Germany and Israel will be expanded to cover fast growing EMEA markets including France, Nordics, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About Firebolt

Firebolt is the data infrastructure platform designed to handle the speed, scale, and flexibility of AI applications. By delivering ultra-low latency, high concurrency, multi-dimensional elasticity, and flexibility, Firebolt empowers organizations to build data-intensive AI applications that perform at scale. Built across five years of relentless development, it reflects continuous feedback from users and real-world use cases. Data engineers can now deliver customer-facing analytics and data-intensive applications more cost-effectively and with greater simplicity. Firebolt's innovative approach to data infrastructure is setting new benchmarks in performance and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit www.firebolt.io and follow on LinkedIn.

Try Firebolt Today

Experience the power of Firebolt with our free trial. Sign up now and see firsthand how Firebolt can transform your data strategy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319698262/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sara Delacruz

prforfirebolt@bospar.com