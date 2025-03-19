Mangal launches the world's first fully autonomous restaurant chain, powered entirely by Circus SE's AI-robotics and AI-software.

Today's signed first batch framework contract for 500 ordered CA-1 units kicks off an ambitious expansion plan, potentially scaling to 2,400 locations across Europe, Turkey, and Japan as announced last August.

The first stores powered by Circus CA-1 robots are set to launch this fall under a newly introduced brand created by the team behind the fast growing Mangal-Franchise, Metin Dag, Lukas Podolski and former KFC Executive Marco Schepers.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and embodied AI-robotics for the food service industry, has signed the first batch framework contract with Mangal, one of Europe's fastest growing Food-Franchise Chains, to start the rollout of the world's first fully autonomous quick-service restaurant franchise chain from this year. This groundbreaking venture marks a new era in food service, combining cutting-edge robotics and AI with culinary excellence to deliver a seamless and efficient dining experience at scale.

Under a newly developed brand, Mangal will drive the expansion of its fully autonomous food chain starting from Germany, expanding to Turkey, Japan, Poland and the rest of Europe. The grand opening is set for fall 2025 signaling the beginning of a large-scale rollout of 500 CA-1 units until the End of 2027 in Germany.

This initial batch of 500 units represents the first phase of up to 2,400 robotic restaurant locations, set to be deployed over the next few years. The autonomous restaurants will be powered by Circus' revolutionary CA-1 robotic system, ensuring unparalleled efficiency, precision, and scalability. The new concept will showcase a diverse range of Turkish cuisine, to offer an authentic and dynamic menu crafted for a modern audience.

"This is a historic moment for us at Mangal and the entire food industry," said Metin Dag, founder of Mangal. "With Circus' world-class robotics technology, we are building the future of quick-service dining, bringing high-quality, delicious, and accessible food to people with zero human operation required. This is more than a franchise; it's purely a revolution," Dag added.

Circus SE has established itself as one of the leaders in autonomous food production, developing AI-powered robotic solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the industry. The CA-1 robot is engineered to optimize speed, consistency, and food quality, setting a new global standard for efficiency in quick-service operations.

"This partnership is a strong validation of autonomous food service at scale," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder CEO of Circus SE. "Launching the first-ever fully autonomous restaurant franchise with Mangal and Lukas Podolski is a milestone for the entire industry. We are not just automating food service, we are redefining it."

With the first flagship stores set to open in Germany this fall, this partnership marks a pivotal shift toward the future of food service, proving that AI-driven automation can power high-volume, high-quality, and efficient restaurant operations at an unprecedented scale.

Originating from Turkish cuisine, the kebab has been adapted and embraced as a German favorite. The country boasts over 30,000 kebab outlets, surpassing the combined number of McDonald's, Burger King, and all other fast-food chains. Each year, Germans consume approximately 400 million kebabs, generating around EUR 3.5 billion in sales.

Mangal is one of the leading kebab chains in Germany. The company was founded by Metin Dag and football star Lukas Podolski and is led by Managing Director Marco Schepers, who previously served as General Manager for KFC in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is one of the global leaders in Embodied AI and AI-Software in the food service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive industries. With its flagship product, the CA-1 robot, Circus pioneers Embodied AI applications that integrate advanced technology into real-world operations, transforming the food-service industry. By combining state-of-the-art robotics, AI-driven software, and a commitment to solving global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomy and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany, Circus continues to expand its presence globally, leading the next wave of AI.

About Mangal

Mangal is Germany's largest and fastest-growing kebab franchise, founded by Metin Dag and Lukas Podolski. With over 30,000 kebab shops in Germany alone, the market holds massive potential, and Mangal is leading the charge in modernizing the segment. In the past few months, the company has opened more than 20 new locations, making it one of the fastest-growing franchise systems in Europe. Recently, Marco Schepers, former General Manager of KFC for the DACH region, joined the Mangal leadership team to drive its expansion and operational excellence. With its innovative approach and ambitious growth strategy, Mangal is redefining the kebab experience for a new generation of consumers.

