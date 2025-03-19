Specificity Inc.: Specificity, Inc. Continues to Evolve Its Proprietary In-Market Marketing Strategy, Fueled by Daily Nationwide Intent Feeds and Cutting-Edge Ad Tech

Specificity, Inc. (SPTY) Expands Its Proprietary In-Market Marketing Strategy-Now Powering Social and Display Ads with the Same High-Intent Audiences It Delivers

Specificity, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPTY), a leader in digital marketing innovation, is proud to announce the evolution and expansion of its industry-disrupting, in-market marketing strategy. At the core of this cutting-edge approach is the daily, nationwide intent feed-a dynamic data engine that captures real-time, in-market audience signals across all verticals. This vertical-agnostic intelligence enables brands to target high-intent consumers across social, display, and other digital channels at the exact moment they're ready to engage-maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS).

Specificity's proprietary ad tech ensures digital impressions are delivered exclusively to real humans, eliminating bot traffic, reducing fraud, and improving campaign efficiency. Now, brands can access this same high-intent audience data through both social media and display advertising, ensuring every ad dollar is spent reaching the right people.

As part of its continued innovation, Specificity has also prioritized Connected TV (CTV) advertising, allowing brands to secure premium, fraud-free ad placements in the streaming ecosystem. By combining precise audience targeting with real-human verification, Specificity is helping advertisers drive impactful, measurable outcomes across CTV platforms.

To further elevate its omnichannel capabilities, Specificity has enhanced its social media advertising solutions, strategically deploying ads on Meta, TikTok, and other platforms using the same high-intent targeting that powers its display and programmatic campaigns. By aligning social and display ads with real, in-market consumers, Specificity ensures brands can effectively engage audiences wherever they are online.

Additionally, Specificity has launched a newly redesigned website, providing an enhanced user experience, deeper insights into proprietary solutions, and seamless access to industry-leading marketing resources.

The company's marketing evolution also includes advancements in down-funnel automation, leveraging AI-driven text and email marketing to drive real, high-intent conversions. By refining automation, personalization, and timing, brands can efficiently nurture prospects and turn them into loyal customers.

"We are redefining how brands reach their ideal audiences," said Jason Wood, CEO at Specificity, Inc. (SPTY). "By integrating real-time data intelligence, fraud-free advertising, and omnichannel precision, we're giving businesses the tools to achieve unmatched marketing success-across social, display, and beyond."

"Brands and marketers are running full steam ahead at the same wall of waste, fraud and errant data thinking they can simply change ads to break through," said Jason Wood, CEO at Specificity, Inc. (SPTY). "Not today. Today you need intuitive, AI driven audience ID tech and you can't just pipe it into the these ad manager tools. Big Tech will still deliver junk traffic to the campaign. YOU NEED A HYBRID MODEL. Period."

For more information about our in-market marketing strategy and proprietary ad tech solutions, visit SpecificityInc.com.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, Inc. (OTC: SPTY) is an innovative digital marketing agency that redefines audience targeting with a relentless focus on clean data and real consumer engagement. Our proprietary ad tech solutions ensure brands reach actual humans, eliminating waste and maximizing campaign effectiveness. Learn more at SpecificityInc.com.

