Encycle and Copeland Sensi Integration Expands Availability of Cost-Effective Energy Efficiency Solution

Collaboration of industry-leading solutions providers to deliver energy cost savings, support light commercial customers' sustainability goals.

Encycle Technologies, Inc., a data-driven technology company that deploys autonomous intelligence and analytics to improve commercial HVAC management, has partnered with Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, to expand the market availability of energy efficiency and demand-side management solutions.

Encycle's Swarm Logic® software will now integrate with Copeland's Sensi smart thermostats to provide light commercial customers with cost-effective solutions that enhance comfort, control, and energy management without the expense and complexity of building automation systems. The integration will also empower small-to-medium sized businesses to achieve their sustainability goals while delivering significant energy cost savings.

"We are excited to partner with Copeland to deliver an affordable and efficient solution for light commercial customers to help optimize comfort, reduce energy costs, and support their sustainability initiatives," said Brad Rittler, vice president of channel sales and business development at Encycle.

Key features include:

Swarm Logic: Advanced machine learning for significant reductions in HVAC energy consumption and peak demand.

HVAC resiliency: Actionable insights and reporting with real-time visibility of HVAC performance and faults driving improvements in maintenance spend.

Total comfort control: Monitor multiple thermostats from anywhere through the intuitive portal featuring drag-and-drop functionality.

Custom control : Reduce thermostat misuse by selecting a high/low temperature range with the option to disable buttons entirely for additional security and control.

Smart alerts: Enable optional notifications that inform users when and where extreme temperature or humidity changes are detected in the building(s).

Energy saving features: Remote control and flexible batch scheduling can minimize energy waste and help users save money.

"Encycle and Copeland share a commitment to creating simple and affordable solutions that help companies reach their sustainability goals," explained Brendan O'Toole, vice president, smart home and energy management for Copeland. "Between Encycle's pioneering spirit and forward-thinking approach to identifying operational inefficiencies and Copeland's legacy of creating innovative climate solutions that provide tangible value, we're bringing best-in-class solutions together to meet our customers' needs."

The collaboration is also designed to expand customer participation in utility energy efficiency programs throughout the United States. These programs are critical to improving the reliability of the energy grid by reducing energy consumption during periods of high demand on the power grid.

For more information about Encycle's partnership with Copeland, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031 and for more information about Copeland and it's Sensi smart thermostats, visit sensi.copeland.com.

About Copeland:

Copeland is a global leader in sustainable heating, cooling, cold chain and industrial solutions. We help commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential customers reduce their carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. We address issues like climate change, growing populations, electricity demands and complex global supply chains with innovations that advance the energy transition, accelerate the adoption of climate-friendly, low-GWP (global warming potential) and natural refrigerants, and safeguard the world's most critical goods through an efficient and sustainable cold chain. We have over 18,000 employees, with feet on the ground in more than 40 countries - a global presence that makes it possible to serve customers wherever they are in the world and meet challenges with scale and speed. Our industry-leading brands and diversified portfolio deliver innovation and technology proven in over 200 million installations worldwide. Together, we create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations. For more information, visit copeland.com.

About Encycle:

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

