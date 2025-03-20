TridentCare to Strengthen and Accelerate Automation Efforts and Technology Transformation Tools - Appoints New Chief Information Officer

TridentCare is excited to announce the appointment of its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kyle Seiter, a seasoned healthcare innovator and technology transformation specialist. His focus will be on developing and delivering IT strategy, reducing the time to launch industry leading client-facing technology and working with strategic leaders to improve business process automation and organizational efficiencies in support of growing both the primary customer segments (skilled nursing facilities) and commercial, governmental, and home-based programs. Seiter assumed his role at TridentCare on March 17, 2025.

TridentCare



With a career spanning over 25 years, originating as a banking IT leader and successfully transitioning to healthcare a decade later, Kyle developed a winning combination of technical expertise and strategic leadership abilities to ensure profitable business growth. He went on to lead (CIO) one of the nation's premier wound care providers for 8 years and most recently served as CIO and CTO for Medically Home where he successfully launched the industry's first automated decentralized healthcare logistics solution, increased customer satisfaction with existing SaaS solutions and consistently delivered innovative high-impact solutions directly aligned to business results. With additional CIO roles in both IT managed services for healthcare providers and home-based services, Kyle has the experience and skills to continue to transform TridentCare in the years to come.

According to CEO Dan Buning, "As a healthcare company, we must continuously search for opportunities to improve our customer service levels and our internal operational efficiency to improve the experience of our clients and valued employees. Kyle has been on the forefront of advancements to "order to cash" process automation improvements for distributed healthcare service providers. We are thrilled to have Kyle help us become the best in class".

"I'm excited to join TridentCare at such a pivotal time in its transformation journey", said Seiter. "By leveraging automation, innovative technology, and data-driven strategies, we will accelerate the delivery of high-quality, efficient services to our patients and partners. I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance operational excellence and drive the next phase of TridentCare's growth."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 42 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

SOURCE: TridentCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire