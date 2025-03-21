World Water Day 2025: DP World's Commitment to a Sustainable Water Future

As the world prepares to observe World Water Day on March 22, 2025, the focus sharpens on the indispensable role of freshwater and the escalating challenges it faces.

Initiated by the United Nations, World Water Day celebrates this vital resource while sounding an urgent call to action against the growing water crisis. The day serves as a reminder for the world to recommit to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

This year's theme, "Glacier Preservation," underscores the critical importance of glaciers, whose meltwater is essential for drinking water, agriculture, industry, clean energy production, and healthy ecosystems. With rapidly melting glaciers causing uncertainty in water flows, the urgency for action has never been greater.

Currently, 703 million people-approximately 1 in 11 globally-lack access to clean water. By 2025, half of the world's population could be living in areas facing water scarcity, with projections indicating that up to 700 million people could be displaced by intense water shortages by 2030.

Our World, Our Future

DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, is taking decisive steps to address these challenges, integrating sustainability into port operations, community outreach, and global partnerships. Our sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future," lays the groundwork for our approach, focusing on reducing our environmental footprint and advancing global water-related goals.

As a business that enables prosperity to flow around the globe, we have a key role to play in safeguarding ocean health, increasing access to clean water and hygiene, managing our water use and protecting aquatic biodiversity.

Recognizing this urgency, we have woven sustainable water management into the fabric of our operations and community engagements worldwide.

Sustainable Port Operations

DP World Americas is taking decisive steps to minimize water pollution, improve wastewater management, and safeguard marine biodiversity. By integrating sustainable practices into its port operations, the company is leading the industry in responsible water use and environmental protection.

One initiative is DP World's issuance of a $100 million Blue Bond-the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. This investment will fund water-positive projects, including port infrastructure improvements, coastal resilience initiatives, and marine pollution reduction efforts.

In addition, the company has pledged to positively influence 100 water-stressed basins by 2030, aligning with the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate. This commitment reinforces our dedication to water conservation through strategic investments in waste reduction, water efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions.

Community & Conservation Partnerships

DP World recognizes that protecting water resources requires collaboration. Across the Americas, we are spearheading conservation projects that restore waterways, preserve coastal ecosystems, and educate communities on water stewardship. Here are three projects worth highlighting as we celebrate World Water Day.

Mangroves as a Nature-Based Solution in Ecuador

In Ecuador, we are restoring mangrove forests in partnership with the CALISUR Foundation. These ecosystems act as natural carbon sinks, filter water pollutants, and provide essential habitats for marine life. In November, we completed a major mangrove restoration initiative that involved planting 250,000 mangrove seedlings across 105 hectares in El Morro and Isla Puná, capturing 50,719 tons of CO2 and directly benefiting more than 160 members of local fishing groups.

Marine Environmental Stewardship in Canada

DP World actively participates in the Marine Environmental Water Quality program and the Marine Environmental Water Quality Advisory Working Group at the Port of Prince Rupert. Through this program, water quality monitoring is conducted across Prince Rupert Harbor, measuring key parameters such as turbidity, nutrients, metals, bacteria, and hydrocarbons. This data helps assess the harbor's overall water conditions and the impact of various activities on the marine environment.

Earlier this month, we reinforced our commitment to marine conservation by announcing a multi-year investment in research and preservation efforts within the Musquash Estuary Marine Protected Area (MPA) in Eastern Canada. Our support will contribute to managing invasive plant species, enhancing biodiversity, and implementing conservation strategies to protect this vital marine ecosystem.

Supporting River Health in the Dominican Republic

In the Dominican Republic, DP World has partnered with the Santo Domingo Water Fund (FASD) to fund the conservation of the Brujuelas River micro-basin. Since October 2022, DP World has invested over 6.3 million pesos in conservation efforts, including interventions on 20.42 hectares, planting 22,491 trees, and implementing sustainable agricultural practices to restore the ecosystem and ensure water availability. These nature-based solutions support biodiversity, manage climate change risk and maximize environmental, social and economic benefits.

Global Stewardship, Local Impact

At DP World, we believe in a "Source-to-Sea" approach to sustainability, integrating restoration efforts, investment in water sanitation infrastructure, and biodiversity protection.

On World Water Day 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting water resources, advancing global water security, and building a more sustainable future. Through educational initiatives, community workshops, and strategic partnerships, we're laying the groundwork for a water-secure world.

Learn more about DP World's global sustainability initiatives.



