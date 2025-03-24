Avio Health: AI-Powered Longevity: Can Technology Really Add Years to Your Life?

Emagene Life, Malaysia's premier longevity centre, is revolutionising healthcare with Avio Health's AI technology-cutting diagnosis time by 68%, lifting patient outcomes by 70%, and pioneering a new era of functional medicine worldwide.

The numbers speak for themselves: a 97.22% reduction in analysis time, a 70% increase in clinical success, and an 98% predictive accuracy rate per an internal comparison by Emagene Life's clinical team. The numbers speak for themselves: a 97.22% reduction in analysis time, a 70% increase in clinical success, and an 98% predictive accuracy rate per an internal comparison by Emagene Life's clinical team.

Precision at Unprecedented Speed

Avio Health's advanced biomarker platform has transformed Emagene Life's practice. Hours of analysing blood work, epigenetic profiles, and medical histories now take minutes, with AI-driven insights slashing processing time by 97.22%, per an internal comparison by Emagene Life's clinical team. "It's a game-changer," said Dr. Shirley Koeh, Medical Director. "Avio Health frees us from data overload, letting us unlock insights and deliver precision care faster than ever."

Unifying Data, Transforming Lives

By connecting past records, lifestyle factors, and real-time biomarkers, Avio Health eliminates silos, boosting clinical success by 70%. Consider James (not his real name), a 45-year-old Kuala Lumpur manager: years of unexplained low energy were resolved when Avio's model identified chronic inflammation. His personalised plan-optimised supplements and targeted therapy-transformed his health, leading to a significant improvement in vitality and overall well-being.

Prevention Through AI Analytics

Avio Health decodes decades of medical data with over 98% accuracy, enabling doctors to target disease early and enhance patient vitality," Dr. Shirley Koeh said.

Global Reach, Malaysian Roots

Avio Health's LLM intelligence drives Emagene Life's ambitious expansion into the USA and Switzerland, seamlessly uniting data across borders. As Malaysia's only IFM-certified functional medicine practice, it's redefining global standards. "We're proving what's possible," said Elvin Siew, Avio Health Founder.

Vitality Within Reach

Patients gain swift, precise care-from custom supplements to bio-restorative therapies-thanks to Avio Health's innovation. With its Functional Medicine LLM, a first-of-its-kind AI built specifically for this field, Emagene Life beckons everyone to join the longevity revolution at Emagene.life

Contact:

Avio Health: info@avio.health

Emagene Life: info@emagene.life

SOURCE: Avio Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire