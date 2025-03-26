Deep Rx Joins Google for Startups Cloud Program to Accelerate AI Innovation in Precision Oncology

Deep Rx Inc., a leading AI company developing clinical decision support systems for precision oncology, is now part of the Google for Startups Cloud Program at Scale Tier.

In addition to Google Cloud credits, Deep Rx will also get access to developer-friendly technology, resources, and even more AI-focused benefits that can help Deep Rx build easily. This milestone provides Deep Rx with advanced resources to accelerate research and product deployment on Google Cloud, enhancing its mission to transform cancer treatment through AI- driven insights.

"This partnership with Google is powerful validation of Deep Rx's vision," said Wensheng Fan, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Rx. "This support from Google will be invaluable for both our R&D efforts and product deployment as we continue to develop our AI for Precision Oncology solutions. By joining the Scale Tier, Deep Rx gains vital support to uphold robust cybersecurity and patient data protection measures as we continue to scale globally."

Deep Rx remains focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver precise, data-driven support to oncologists, optimizing treatment pathways and improving patient outcomes. The collaboration with Google positions Deep Rx to scale its solutions effectively and accelerate the commercialization of its AI platform.

About Deep Rx:

Deep Rx Inc. is an AI-driven healthcare technology company specializing in clinical decision support systems for precision oncology. By harnessing advanced algorithms, Deep Rx empowers oncologists to make informed decisions, optimize treatment strategies, and improve patient outcomes. The company is dedicated to advancing precision oncology through the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

SOURCE: Deep Rx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire