From contract to launch in just four months, Rocket Lab successfully deploys eight satellites for wildfire detection mission.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its latest mission within four months of contract signing for Germany-based global wildfire detection company OroraTech.

The 'Finding Hot Wildfires Near You' mission lifted-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, Pad B, in Mahia, New Zealand at 4:30 am on 27 March NZDT (15:30 UTC on 26 March), successfully deploying eight satellites to a 550 km circular low Earth orbit. The mission was Rocket Lab's fifth launch of 2025 and 63rd launch overall, bringing the total count of satellites deployed by Electron to 224. Twenty-one of those satellites have been deployed in Q1 2025 alone: a testament to Rocket Lab's global leadership in dedicated small launch. 'Finding Hot Wildfires Near You' launched within four months since contract signing in order to meet the time-sensitive requirements of OroraTech's wildfire detection mission.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck said: "This launch is yet another showcase of the exceptional qualities of Electron and the Rocket Lab team: a quick and streamlined turnaround to get this important mission in space, precise deployment for optimal global wildfire monitoring, and responsive service that perfectly meets customer requirements. I'm proud of the team's consistent performance as we aim for another record-breaking year in launch with Electron."

'Finding Hot Wildfires Near You' marked a significant expansion of OroraTech's constellation, enhancing their global capabilities and connectivity with a network of advanced thermal sensors. This development enables continuous real-time monitoring of wildfires and hotspots, providing critical foresight and support to first responders, governments, and those invested in protecting people, infrastructure, the economy, and the environment.

'Finding Hot Wildfires Near You' is the third Electron launch completed within two weeks from Launch Complex 1, showcasing the Company's increased launch cadence as Rocket Lab targets 20+ Electron launches in 2025. Upcoming missions include the next launches in multi-launch contracts to build constellations in space for Synspective, iQPS, and BlackSky, and launches of Rocket Lab's Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) for hypersonic technology advancement from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

Rocket Lab Images and Videos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/rocketlab/albums/72177720324521285

Launch webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-ozUCTeDFE

About Rocket Lab:

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 200 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's family of spacecraft have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabusa.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326622101/en/

Contacts:

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com