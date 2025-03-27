Lockheed Martin and Google Cloud Announce Collaboration to Advance Generative AI For National Security

Integration of Google AI with Lockheed Martin's AI Factory Ecosystem to Enhance Decision-Making and Innovation

BETHESDA, Md. and RESTON, Va., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Google Public Sector today announced their intent to integrate Google's advanced generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) into Lockheed Martin's AI Factory ecosystem. This collaboration will enhance Lockheed Martin's ability to train, deploy, and sustain high-performance AI models alongside other leading providers, accelerating AI-driven capabilities in critical national security, aerospace, and scientific applications.

Lockheed Martin's AI Factory leverages both open-source and proprietary AI models, providing traceability, reliability, and monitoring to ensure trust, security, and high-assurance deployment. Google Cloud's AI capabilities will become part of this ecosystem, complementing Lockheed Martin's comprehensive approach to AI.

"Using Google Cloud's AI technologies allows us to explore a wide range of powerful capabilities to deliver innovative, reliable solutions that stay ahead of the curve," said John Clark, senior vice president, Lockheed Martin Technology & Strategic Innovation. "A sustained relationship with Google Public Sector is part of our ongoing commitment to a culture of innovation, driving continuous improvement and delivering results for our customers."

"Lockheed Martin and Google Cloud share a vision to bring new innovation to the industry with AI," said Jim Kelly, vice president Federal, Google Public Sector. "Our Google Cloud AI technologies will provide Lockheed Martin with a powerful toolset to address some of their most demanding issues faster than ever before."

Lockheed Martin will apply these integrated AI capabilities to enhance critical areas including advanced intelligence analysis, real-time decision-making, predictive aerospace maintenance, optimized engineering designs, robust supply chains, secure software development, customized workforce training, and accelerated scientific discoveries.

Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform helps organizations train, deploy, and customize large language models (LLMs) securely and at scale, complementing Lockheed Martin's AI Factory's commitment to secure, reliable AI across global operations, including air-gapped environments.

This collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to trustworthy and secure AI deployment, adhering to the highest standards of security and reliability, hallmarks of both organizations.

