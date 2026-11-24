Defence Holdings Plc - Defence Holdings Secures MoD Contract Extension and Reports Accelerating Commercial Momentum

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulations ('UK MAR'). Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information (as defined in UK MAR) is now considered to be in the public domain.

24 November 2026

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

Defence Holdings Secures MoD Contract Extension and Reports Accelerating Commercial Momentum

Defence Holdings PLC ("Defence Holdings" or the "Company"), the UK-based defence technology group, can today announce further operational and commercial progress across its Operating Model, reflecting the Company's continued transition from establishing its core capabilities to developing longer-term customer relationships, expanding its commercial activities and advancing its sovereign defence technology portfolio.



Highlights



·Project Strong progresses towards longer-term expansion: Following successful completion of the initial pilot, discussions with the customer have reached an advanced stage regarding a potential continuation of the programme through to March 2028.

·Contracting Process: A £113,000 contract extension has been secured through to January 2027, with a longer-term contract valued at over £1.3 million expected to run through to March 2028, subject to completion of formal contracting procedures.

·CEO Interview: Andrew Roughan to provide further insights in an audio interview broadcast at 10 a.m. on 25 November 2026.

·Defence Fund completes inaugural investment in Inexorable: The investment in an existing Meridian cohort company validates a central feature of Defence Holdings' Operating Model, with a broader pipeline under active evaluation and further investments expected before the end of 2026.

·Meridian deepens engagement across its inaugural cohort: Individualised workstreams are advancing across proposition, product development, customer engagement and capitalisation, with further expansion of the programme's specialist partner ecosystem anticipated before year-end.



Project Strong

The Company can report the successful completion of its initial £226,000 Project Strong proof-of-value pilot with the Ministry of Defence ("MoD"), which ran from 30 June to 31 October 2026.

As previously communicated to the market, during the pilot period delivery progressed through a series of agile development sprints, working directly with customer stakeholders and end-user groups to develop, test and refine the technology against representative operational scenarios.

The engagement has provided valuable insights into Project Strong's performance in operational environments, demonstrating its ability to address complex requirements through close collaboration with end users.

Feedback from end users has been extremely positive, with particular value identified in operational insight, data integrity, knowledge graphing and process efficiency.

This positive response has led to discussions with the customer regarding the longer-term continuation of Project Strong, resulting in the customer indicating its intention to extend the engagement through to March 2028, subject to the agreement of commercial terms and formal contracting. This is expected to proceed in two stages:

· A proposed short-term extension of the existing contract through to mid-January 2026, maintaining continuity of delivery, valued at £113K.

· The proposed award of a new contract covering the period from mid-January 2027 to March 2028. The longer term contract, subject to completion of the formal contracting process, will have an anticipated contract value greater than £1.3m.

The financial value of each contract is designed to be broadly consistent on a pro-rata basis with the original engagement. If both contracts are executed as anticipated, Project Strong will have evolved from an initial four-month pilot into a programme spanning approximately 21 months, establishing a longer-term relationship with UK Defence and supporting the continued development and delivery of sovereign software capabilities against operational requirements.



Broadcast of CEO Interview

Andrew Roughan, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Holdings, will provide further commentary on the Project Strong pilot and the proposed longer-term engagement in an audio interview scheduled for broadcast at 10:00 a.m. on 25 November 2026.

Defence Fund Completes Inaugural Investment in Inexorable

The Company can today report that Defence Fund, the specialist defence technology investment initiative in which Defence Holdings is a cornerstone investor, has completed its inaugural investment in Inexorable, a member of Meridian's inaugural accelerator cohort.

A central feature of Meridian's design is its ability to connect emerging defence technology businesses with sources of investment capital, including Defence Fund and third-party investors, alongside the commercial and technical support provided through the Accelerator.

The investment in Inexorable provides an early demonstration of this approach in practice, validating an important element of Defence Holdings' Operating Model and establishing a potential route for further investment activity.

Alongside this investment, Defence Fund continues to develop a substantial pipeline of opportunities across the wider defence technology sector, drawing on direct engagement with businesses, industry relationships, specialist networks and innovation programmes.

The pipeline spans the Fund's three principal investment areas: Autonomy at the Edge, Sovereign AI & Data, and Space, Spectrum & Critical National Infrastructure.

With its inaugural investment completed and a broader pipeline of opportunities under active evaluation, Defence Fund expects to announce further investments before the end of 2026.



Meridian Deepens Engagement Across Inaugural Cohort

The Company can today report that Meridian's engagement with its inaugural cohort of ten defence technology businesses has progressed into more substantive, individualised workstreams, building on the development roadmaps established during the programme's initial phase.

Each company has undertaken a structured programme of activity, including dedicated workshops on brand positioning for defence audiences, defence market reviews with experienced military end-users to identify and prioritise operational use cases, and independent technical assessments of product maturity.

This work has now progressed to mapping priority use cases against specific defence programmes, budget holders and key stakeholders, establishing a clearer route towards targeted go-to-market activities and potential commercial opportunities.

Alongside this activity, the Company anticipates further expansion of Meridian's partner ecosystem before the end of 2026, broadening the expertise, resources and industry connections available to participating businesses. These anticipated relationships would complement Meridian's existing partnerships with Oracle and IMSL.



Defence Holdings Highly Commended at Innovation Awards 2026

Defence Holdings has been recognised as Highly Commended in the Defence Innovation category at the Innovation Awards 2026.

The Company was shortlisted alongside established defence industry businesses including Blighter Surveillance Systems, Brown & Holmes, Chess Dynamics and Codex Portal, reflecting its growing recognition within the UK defence sector.

Coming just 18 months after the Company's establishment, this industry recognition provides further validation of Defence Holdings' Operating Model and acknowledges the rapid progress made in developing sovereign defence technology capabilities and establishing commercial relationships within UK defence.





Andrew Roughan, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Holdings PLC, commented:



The successful completion of the Project Strong pilot, the subsequent contract extension, and the customer's indicated intention to continue the engagement through to March 2028 represent an encouraging development for Defence Holdings. With the initial extension now secured and discussions progressing towards a longer-term contract, this reflects the positive response to the technology and its potential to support UK Defence over the longer term.

"Project Strong validates our Product Studio approach: working directly with end users to develop sovereign software capabilities that address real operational requirements, with the potential for wider application across defence and national security.

"Across our wider Operating Model, we are also seeing tangible progress. Defence Fund has completed its inaugural investment in Inexorable, while Meridian is moving beyond initial assessments into focused work with its cohort, helping businesses align their technologies with specific defence requirements and commercial opportunities.

"Together, these developments demonstrate how our Operating Model is taking shape, strengthening our commercial foundations and supporting our ambitions for longer-term growth."

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.



website: www.defenceplc.com



Media Enquiries

Andrew Roughan, Director

Defence Holdings PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551

Email: press@defenceplc.com